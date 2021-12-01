COLUMN: Rittenhouse case proves white conservatives fear losing racial, cultural hegemony

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse is indicative of the conservative right's views regarding their attempts to "own" the libs. Now, that message is morphing into a much more violent one directed at their opposition. We have seen in our own state a law passed that allows drivers who run over protesters to escape liability.
This is a way for the conservative right to create a space within the bounds of the law so the opposition can be physically eliminated. The judge in the Rittenhouse case has just sent a dangerous message, which is that it is acceptable for citizens to arm themselves, place themselves in dangerous situations in which they have no business being, and kill people they don't like. The self-defense argument does not pan out, considering that Rittenhouse placed himself in the deadly situation, and attempted to inflame others to justify fatally shooting two people while wounding another.
What is really disconcerting is that those on the far right see white vigilantes – whether it is Kyle Rittenhouse gunning down two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin or the insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 6 – as patriots performing some sort of civic duty. This is where we are currently in America. And whether Rittenhouse had been convicted, and he was not, it is the perspective that has ultimately achieved the objective of normalizing racial privilege. Rittenhouse crossed into another state, and was armed with a rifle because he was the aggressor. Rittenhouse wanted to intimidate the Black Lives Matter movement and its allies that night, and he has now been empowered by the justice system.
The trial of Rittenhouse is indicative of the racial inequity of the American criminal justice system. And Rittenhouse's actions are also indicative of some of the pro-MAGA Hill lawmakers who have embraced political violence as the means to an end. Republican lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Green, Mo Brooks, and Paul Gosar are not deviations from modern-day Republican conservatism; they are, in fact, the blueprint for modern-day conservatism. And it is neither subtle nor is it nuanced, but right out in the open.
We are witnessing a similar pattern being repeated that echoes the period following Reconstruction (1866-1876). And it was a period that saw civil rights victories for Black Americans that included amendments to the U.S. Constitution providing for the abolition of slavery, equal treatment under the law, and the right to vote. After the election of Rutherford B. Hayes as president in the 1876 election, when a congressional bipartisan commission had to resolve a disputed electoral situation in three carpetbag states, Hayes was awarded the presidency with the condition that U.S. troops would be withdrawn from former secessionist states. With U.S. forces no longer stationed in the South, there was no way to continue to enforce Reconstructionist policies.
Black women in the South were sexually assaulted, and Black men were the victims of lynchings. And by 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court would rule that the "separate but equal" doctrine did not violate the U.S. Constitution in the case of Plessy v. Ferguson. In the post-President Barack Obama era, we are witnessing the same type of attacks on those whom the conservative right view as a threat to their place in American society. It is fair to say that white conservatives are afraid of losing their racial and cultural hegemony.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.