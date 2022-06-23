COLUMN: Road projects improve walkability for city

Well, according to a bunch of people who gathered at the Chota Room Tuesday, the state of our community is strong and our future is bright.
I couldn't agree more. One of the side benefits of preparing to speak about community progress and plans is the opportunity to take a step back and get a broader view. In case you haven't looked or pieced together our walkability picture together lately, let me see if I can paint that picture.
We currently have three major road projects underway that include construction of sidewalks. These are on North Cedar Avenue, East Fourth Street, and South Muskogee Avenue.
They should be pouring cement next week on the sidewalk project on Ross Street from Cedar Avenue to Greenwood School and then north from Greenwood to Fuller Street.
In addition, building sidewalks on East Downing Street from Cedar Avenue to the hospital is scheduled to start this fall. Jones Road out by the high school is being resurfaced this week. Building a sidewalk along Jones Road from the school to Allen Road is next on the list.
We already added major pedestrian walkways with the trail and the sidewalks on Choctaw Street. Tying these pieces together with the existing Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 sidewalks will, over the course of the next two years, accomplish much.
Ultimately, you will be able to travel by foot, bicycle, or wheelchair from the hospital to Cedar Avenue, then north to Cherokee School, Northeastern State University, and beyond to Allen Road.
If you're at the Cherokee Nation health facilities on Ross Street - with the exception of a half block stretch at Northeastern Health System Urgent Care - you can travel west to Greenwood School, then north to Fuller Street. One more block west on Fuller Street puts you on the sidewalk on Bluff Avenue. If you take a right at the skatepark on Choctaw Street, you get to the walking trail, Cherokee Nation's Art Walk and museums, and ultimately all the way out to TPWA.
If you continue south on Bluff Avenue, you arrive at Tahlequah Tails dog park on East Fourth Street.
Speaking of East Fourth Street, if you travel west from TTCU to the walking trail at Tahlequah Tails, you can head north to Norris Park, downtown, and NSU. Or you will be able to continue west to South Muskogee Avenue, taking that sidewalk out to the bypass at Walmart.
If you took the downtown route, with just a small modification, you'll be able to travel to the middle and high school facilities. Walking a few blocks north on Jones Avenue will get you once again to Allan Road.
In short, with the exception of 1-1/2 blocks that aren't on the immediate construction schedule, you'll be able to travel from the Walmart/Reasor's intersection to downtown to NSU's Event Center and Doc Wadley Stadium to either health system complex to TPWA to two of our elementary schools and to the Tahlequah Middle School/ High School complex. And a reminder: When you make it to the school complex, it's a short jaunt north on Moccasin Avenue to Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex.
Your street and sidewalk tax dollars are well at work, Tahlequah.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
