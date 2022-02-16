COLUMN: Road projects in Tahlequah are underway

Supply line disruptions, inflation, vendor staffing shortages, we all feel them. It’s time for an update on some of our projects.
Two intersections on Downing are scheduled to get new traffic lights, as well as ADA-compliant pedestrian crossings, in a project funded jointly by the Cherokee Nation and the City Street and Sidewalk funds. The plan was to have it done by summer. We went to bid and received only one response at more than double the amount estimated by the engineers. When researching why the response was so bad, it seems the contractors who do this kind of work were already overbooked. Most chose just not to respond. One took a difference out by bidding so much they were assured not to be awarded. Several conversations later, we’re ready to send the bid documents out again. Fingers crossed we get multiple responses this time around.
Good news on the supply chain delays for completion of Tahlequah Trails, though. Late last week, the “playground” equipment for the dogs was delivered. Our Parks and Recreation folks have finished temporary placement work, confirming the specific spots for permanent installation. We’ll soon see that park becoming what has been envisioned. Thank you to the donors who have provided this addition to our community. We’re just a few weeks away, weather holding.
Council awarded the construction contract for the Ross Street sidewalk from Greenwood to Cedar. We’re finalizing the paperwork and bonding process. Once that’s finished, the contractor will have 60 days to complete the project. We received the grant for this project years ago. The children living to the east of Greenwood School will finally have a safe way to walk to school. And there’s already a pedestrian crosswalk at Ross Street for the Bypass.
Those great folks at TPWA have started replacing sewage lines on the North Cedar Avenue project. If the supply chain holds, that will be followed in short order by replacement of the water lines. Progress on another of the 2013 bond projects is finally visible! Between TPWA and the city street department, every effort will be made to keep the road traversable as the project progresses. The contract for road reconstruction and building the sidewalk has already been awarded. That company is standing by for completion of the utility work to begin moving dirt in earnest.
If you haven’t driven East Fourth Street lately, you’ve missed seeing the removal of trees and brush. As soon as the surveyor has re-marked the project, we’re ready to set temporary fencing and finish clearing the rest of the right of way. The utility companies are standing by, prepared to move power poles and phone lines and other services. Hopefully, supply line issues will ease and purchasing conduit will not continue to be a concern. Once these steps are complete, we can hand the project over to ODOT who will manage the construction phase.
Just like the projects we undertake at home, City projects are impacted by external factors. Kudos to our city planner, city administrator, department heads, utility partners, and all the others who are staying nimble and pushing for progress, despite the challenges.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
