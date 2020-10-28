There is much concern from both sides of the spectrum regarding President Donald Trump's recent appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Some are fearing a 6-3 conservative tilt that could roll back decisions on DACA, the ACA, Roe v. Wade, environmental protections, and workers' rights.
It is a truism that no one can determine the way in which a Supreme Court justice will rule, and the only gauge available in terms of an indication of the nature of a justice's concurring or dissenting opinions is that justice's past record of rulings.
I personally, do not wish to see the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it may not ever come to that. I was pleased that on June 29, the high court's 5-4 decision struck down Louisiana's harmful admitting privilege requirement. Admitting privileges are a way for the states to allow hospitals supreme veto power over whether an abortion provider can continue offering care in the area, and ultimately, admitting privileges can result in delays and even hinder access to abortion care. In the final analysis, admitting privileges are not even necessary to ensure proper followup care, and the 5-4 decision allowed Louisiana's three remaining clinics to remain open.
The idea that justices are so ideologically ingrained in terms of how they rule on various cases is not so cut and dried. Chief Justice John Roberts was aligned with the liberal justices when he cast the fifth vote that invalidated the Louisiana admitting privilege law, while standing by his dissent in a similar case in Texas. Roberts made this ruling on the basis of upholding precedents, and the value of following precedent is an important aspect of our Supreme Court's history. In terms of the concern that Barrett will upend many victories we liberals have championed over the years, it is paramount to remember that Roberts' ruling was about protecting the integrity of the court, and a simple disagreement is not tantamount to the justification for reversing course on an issue.
In the midst of a pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 Americans, health care is the most timely issue, and many are wondering what Barrett's confirmation could mean for the Affordable Care Act, as oral Supreme Court arguments are scheduled for the week after the general election. If you are not concerned at all about Barrett's confirmation, you may want to take notice that should the Supreme Court strike down Obamacare, 20 million Americans will no longer be covered under a health plan. This has the potential to become a landmark decision that I would not favor because what is at stake is not only 20 million and the loss of coverage, but 12 million Americans who rely on Medicaid also stand to lose coverage.
The question is not only will Roe v. Wade face the potential of an overturn, even though I think that is highly unlikely. There is a concern that future policies that are designed to expand or reduce access to abortion will go through some legal obstacles, and could ultimately end up in the hands of the nine justices. As Trump is closing in on his objective of moving the Supreme Court farther to the right, the confirmation of Barrett could potentially result in the unraveling of what the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had toiled for during her tenure on the bench.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
