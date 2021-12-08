COLUMN: Roe: Nothing's changed except SCOTUS

For 50 years, religious zealots have been futile in challenging abortion in the courts. The bright line SCOTUS has followed since Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, is whether the fetus is viable. Will it be able to breathe outside the mother’s body? Viability is around 24 weeks. This logical "fetus viability" is teetering on the brink, to be announced next spring, in a challenge to Mississippi’s newly-enacted, super-restrictive law.
One Oklahoma clinic worker estimates about 65 percent of patients are out-of-staters traveling to Oklahoma for an abortion – a trend that will continue if the new justices can put aside 50 years of carefully-crafted and thoughtful precedent. It is enough to conjure up bloody car seats, and yet is still safer than in the shameful pre-Roe days when abortions were dangerous secrets involving dirty, cheap motel rooms, hack laypeople not medically trained, and desperate misinformed girls lavaging themselves with Coca Cola, as an old wives’ tale prescribed. In those days, abortions sometimes resulted in even worse scenarios: A medically-compromised child requiring lifelong care, and a mother who may also suffer lifelong medical problems, or even death, as a result of a botched abortion.
We do not live in a theocracy. Unlike Iran, for example, government-sponsored religion is not a fundamental principle enshrined in our Constitution.
Our nation is an amalgamation of immigrants over the generations, who came here in small part as missionary-crusader isolationists, to freely practice their various religions. Mostly, immigrants came for other reasons: to own land, to escape famine, for adventure, for economic opportunity. Slaves were brought here involuntarily. Their descendants suffer many economic and social problems that fester long after slavery was abolished. A hundred years ago, women agitated for a voice. Now women, slave descendants, immigrants and Native Americans can vote, too.
During oral argument in the Mississippi case, Chief Justice John Roberts pondered "fetus viability" as the rational basis for state exercise of police power to regulate abortion. By the way, "police power" in the Constitution refers not to law enforcement, but states’ constitutionally granted scope of regulation, which is overarched by the supremacy clause saying that as between conflicting state and federal laws, the federal law is the supreme law of the land.
Viability is an Equal Protection argument because the interpretive framework of the Constitution presumes there must be a rational basis for laws. Laws can’t be arbitrary or targeted to oppress one gender or one poverty class of people. Viability is used as a balancing weight that takes into consideration the fetus, as well as the woman rights-holder who has an inherent privacy interest in her medical decisions and whose decisions concerning her own body are her fundamental right. These same rights save men from forced circumcision; save mentally challenged people from being forcfully-sterilized; let families choose to have children or not; keep government intrusion out of the decision to use birth control; let folks marry across races and genders; and let women travel to get an abortion.
Currently in Oklahoma as elsewhere, abortions are performed by licensed doctors in clean clinics. Roe established a “trimester” framework, which in the 1992 Casey case ruled, “Does this law place an undue burden on the constitutional rights of women in aborting a nonviable fetus?”
I understand the emotion passion of pro-lifers who think abortions will "go away" instead of reverting to the Shame Days of fatal back-alley deaths. But pro-life idealism is irresponsible and incomplete unless it also solves the concomitant issues of forced pregnancy, dangers of childbirth, and a lifetime of fiscal consequences that only the responsible parents will bear without governmental assistance. Solving all of these will end abortions. Until then, the practical commonsense approach of balancing interests has worked well.
Nothing has fundamentally changed since Roe and Casey, other than the individuals who happen to be sitting on the Supreme Court. Is that any reason to change the law?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.