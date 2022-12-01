COLUMN: Roundabouts do not threaten local safety

Watching the comments on social media about the new roundabout is interesting. You would think this pending change is a threat to our community.
Roundabouts designed and built today are not the roundabouts of the 1980s. The first Walkman cassette player was produced in 1979. Could you imagine carrying a cassette player to provide your music today? Technology and experience improve our lives. It's not a familiar idea to think of technology when we're talking about roads. Things just get better automatically, right? Those engineers at ODOT know a lot.
Earlier this summer, I had the opportunity to take an extended road trip that touched upon Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Staying off the interstate system, we drove regular two-lane highways. In every one of these states, we traversed at least one roundabout without feeling a threat of any kind. We also experienced roundabouts in other Oklahoma communities. They're pretty normal.
"Normal" doesn't mean to say they're all alike. As with every road project designed and constructed by ODOT and other transportation entities, the demographics, terrain, and safety of the location determine the best solution. The roundabout we'll be getting was designed to accommodate the high traffic periods and the specific needs of the surrounding businesses and industries. There are many large trucks and trailers traversing this intersection. That fact wasn't lost on ODOT in the planning process.
If you haven't seen the plans, I encourage you to visit https://oklahoma.gov/odot/programs-and-projects/public-meetings-and-hearings.html. One of the first things you'll notice is that not everyone going through the intersection goes through the roundabout. If you are headed from Tahlequah to Muskogee, you will have an open lane that no longer even has a stoplight.
The next thing you'll notice is that there isn't a vertical curbing. The extra-wide apron and low sloped curbing is designed to allow longer vehicles and trailers a wider turn. If you look carefully at the "wall" of the interior of the circle, you will notice it's also sloped - so if someone does miss the fact that there's a circle and just goes up and over, they aren't injured. And by the way, there are standards for what the landscaping of that middle of the circle can contain, so signposts, trees and other hazards that might kill someone making the leap are not allowed.
Why does a roundabout make more sense for us than the stoplight? Consider, if you will, what happens during peak hours. The light turns red, and traffic backs up, sometimes to the point not every car can make it through when it goes to green. The light changes and the race is on! Every one of those cars goes sweeping at a high rate of speed down the road, trying to beat the next light, too. Most of these head toward Tahlequah. If you're a resident trying to turn onto or cross south Muskogee Avenue at one of these times, it is difficult and dangerous.
With a roundabout, traffic slows but rarely stops. Vehicles clearing the traffic circle proceed toward town - or elsewhere - without the "trigger" of a light changing color. Traffic flow downstream will be slower and more consistent as a result - and safer for our community.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
