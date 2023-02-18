COLUMN: Ryan Walters uncovers opportunity

Ryan Walters has made himself a laughingstock - and I'm sure it won't be the last time - in his ongoing quest against anything that might make him uncomfortable. This would be anything that might "indoctrinate" students in what he deems to be liberal ideology.
In a letter issued last month, he requested an accounting for all diversity, equity, and inclusion spending in Oklahoma higher education for the past decade. I'm sure he was hoping to dig up millions upon millions spent on drag queens, orgies, and the NAACP, but alas, what he found was less than 1% of state funding went to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
The way Walters talks about CRT, makes me wonder if he even knows what the letters stand for. I know a lot of people probably don't really even know what exactly Critical Race Theory is.
I'm here to help with that in just a few words. CRT is a framework, or way of thinking about race, racism, power, and the intersections of those things. This concept isn't even new. It's been around for about 40 years. Critical Race Theory is a way to examine issues; it is not an ideology. Despite what Walters says or thinks, it is not a set of beliefs, but a lens with which to inspect and explain systems of oppression. That begs the question: Why does he want to dictate the ways in which Oklahoma learners think? Probably because if we thought too hard, he and his ilk would be out of office.
I know first hand the work that DEI programs do isn't about making people feel bad. It's about expanding the world for people, allowing them to understand one another and come together to create a community built on reciprocity. Sometimes it doesn't feel good to examine the different systems of privilege and oppression, especially when you realize you may have caused harm, or been an uninformed participant in someone else's oppression.
Because something is difficult or uncomfortable doesn't mean it shouldn't be faced. What Walters has uncovered in his misguided witch hunt is that we spend woefully little in preparing Oklahoma learners for a diverse world. Maybe what he has uncovered is an opportunity for Oklahomans to invest in each other and our education institutions, with more than just words, but with money as well.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
