COLUMN: Salving that shining 'beacon on a hill'

The importance of the Jan. 6 panel continues to be on full display, and we have watched further testimony with evidence that revealed then-President Donald J. Trump's dereliction of his constitutional duty as commander-in-chief.
From previous hearings, we discovered the engineering of strategies, including Trump's weaponization of the Justice Department. We learned that despite no evidence of electoral fraud following over 60 lawsuits that were dismissed, denied, or withdrawn, Trump continued to entertain the notion about a "stolen election." Despite calls by campaign staffers, the former U.S. attorney general, White House staff, and even members of Trump's family to abandon the idea of pushing a narrative of a fraudulent election, Trump persisted in this outrageous plot to overturn the election.
We understand fully the dangers in which Trump put election workers in the state of Georgia. Other hearings have demonstrated the concerns among various officials, be it the former Cabinet officials or White House aides about what Trump was attempting to do. The plan of an en masse resignation of DOJ employees would have led to a scenario with Jeff Clark as acting attorney general, and he was willing to do Trump's bidding.
Trump ultimately turned to the violent mob that had assembled on the ellipse, while other insurrectionists were already en route to the Capitol with weapons. Trump sat in the White House dining room, while refusing to call the DOD for National Guard support. Trump did not call the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security nor did he send out a call for more D.C. Metro and Capitol police.
Trump did not act according to his constitutional capacity to ensure the laws be faithfully executed, and that the Constitution be defended. But rather Trump escalated the insurrection while the mob violently defiled the Capitol. His tweets about then-Vice President Mike Pence as the riot unfolded only enraged the violent crowd even further.
And on Jan. 7, the day after our democracy was savagely violated by those who Trump manipulated by playing on their love of country and patriotism, Trump refused to say the election was over. Consider this: Trump refused to engage in the idea of a peaceful transfer of power until forced to do so. Trump had rejected the prepared draft of the speech and instead chose to praise the violent mob.
The purpose of the committee is to make the necessary reforms to electoral vote count legislation in order to further clarify the vice president's role, which is only ceremonial during the January joint session. The other purpose of the Jan. 6 panel is to ensure accountability, so this never happens again. We've seen a lot of new evidence over the past several weeks that we didn't know last year.
The truth is the most important thing we have in our democratic Republic because if the truth does not endure, and if justice vanishes in the wake of the worst attack on our government - by its own citizens - then this is certainly not the country the framers founded when 55 men gathered together in Philadelphia in summer 1787 to begin building the great experiment of democracy.
In our childhood, I think sometimes we think justice is automatic. But then, as we age we realize this is simply not true. Individual beings have to create justice. The Jan. 6 committee is the most important congressional group ever assembled. It is vital to the survival of that beacon on a hill that then-President Ronald Reagan spoke about in the 1980s.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
