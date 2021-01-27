I wrote a sweeping piece about the Titan clash of forces in the Beltway that a friend described as “Like a battle between good and evil in 'The Stand,'” with Trump sending minions to disrupt the primaries of Republican incumbents who don’t carry his flag.
It was about rumors of Trump's forming a political party of his own and Mitch McConnell flipping the script on filibuster, poised undecided on Trump’s upcoming Feb. 8 trial, alongside James Inhofe and James Lankford. But I am so fatigued from watching the train wreck mitosis of fledgling radicals with their symbolic gun culture. All I want to do is sample flavors of ice cream and report the results, or let readers know that "Super Woman" is great movie and this week your local cinema would appreciate your patronage.
I wouldn’t say the threat of insurrection is over. This week, the incumbent Cherokee County sheriff couldn’t help himself but to proclaim in a Second Amendment manifesto that Cherokee County is a Second Amendment "Sanctuary." I can only hope that is a redundancy to the existing Second Amendment, rather than secret Q-words to the mentally unstable, like whispering, “The Storm is here.” The governor of Texas coincidentally (or not) declared the same of his state, saying, “No government official at any level can come and take your gun away from you.” Recently, the NRA declared bankruptcy and moved to Texas, after being sued for dodging taxes by claiming nonprofit status, since it lobbies and donates to candidates.
It’s innocuous when a sheriff declares amnesty. Sheriffs aren’t omnipotent to make laws. They arrest violators. We all live in a patchwork of jurisdictions overlain as federal, city, county, tribal, even GRDA and NSU campus police. One may be sanctioned by the sheriff as department policymaker, but may still run afoul of, say, restrictions prohibiting carrying a gun in a tribal building, elementary school, on a Corps of Engineers lake, on Indian land, or at a federally funded shelter or housing complex. Cherokee County would be toying with losing federal funding if the sheriff’s letter were anything more than a paper tiger.
It is a noble thing – everyone having permission to defend themselves. I don’t think the governor and Sheriff Chennault get it that a lot of people like a world that is less Hobbesian and more idyllic – where no one has to worry whether a nearby stranger is feeling aggrieved or depressed, or is a sloppy shot, or is a bit tipsy.
My dad was a good hunter and fisherman with gigs, bows, rifles. I shot BB guns, 410s, a rifle, a pistol. When I was 23, a chum committed suicide at school. Since then, I have lost loved ones to tragic suicides. It must be a balancing thing between suffering unbearable and incurable disease and leaving one’s family to ache from empty silence forever.
I don’t understand the cult of guns, though I respect proper hunting. Maybe we pay back nature for that which we take, by our conservation and environmental stewardship. Maybe some people – Cherokees in particular – look at the world in a certain way, expressing our gratitude when we interact with the natural world with respect and solemn empathy. That is far different than reverting to the Wild West plus tactical gear as a peacetime fashion choice.
I’m calling it "peacetime" because no foreign nation comes to the door forcing anyone to accept an alien culture. It doesn’t feel like peace, though. There’s a peace beyond being prepared to kill someone. It is an ambient peace, where no one needs guns. That’s the kind of peace I voted for when I marked my ballot.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
