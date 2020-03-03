By the time this column has been read by the people most likely to do so, the "Super Tuesday" primaries will be nearly complete. More than one-third of the delegates at play in the Democratic presidential nomination contest will be awarded at the end of those primaries taking place in 14 states, including Oklahoma. So, if I'm going to make a fool of myself by trying to make predictions on who the winners will be (in our state, in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday, and, eventually, the nomination) I may as well do it now.
I've attended a Sanders. Time constraints have prevented me from being able to do the same for Bloomberg, Warren, and Biden. I've not been aware of rallies for the other candidates that it would have been practical for me to attend at all. I've avoided smaller gatherings where it would be more likely that my presence would be interpreted as support. I've declined to publicly endorse one candidate when I was approached to do so. I rejected overtures to join a different candidate's campaign. Other than on a handful of occasions, and most of those only coming in recent days, I've remained silent about who I will be voting for on Tuesday. All that information is provided to say that the obligatory disclaimer about my predictions and prognostications not being indicators of my personal preference should be assumed. Despite it being the opposite of what I'm told is normally done, I've felt it necessary, given my current position in the party, to approach the primary this way. Now, on with what my "magic eight ball" has told me is going to happen…
Which Democrat will win Oklahoma's primary? Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders won here four years ago and, although there are more candidates in the race this time around, most of the vote splitting will be done by the more centrist candidates, mostly likely providing him an advantage that it will be impossible for the other candidates to overcome.
Which of the candidates will be seen as the victor in the "Super Tuesday" states overall? If California wasn't on the list of states voting next week, someone could try to make themselves look prescient by predicting a split decision. But, given that early voting has been taking place in a state so large (therefore having so many delegates) during a time in which Senator Sanders has been on something of a roll, he seems to be in a good position to win most of its delegates. If that ends up being true, it will likely mean that the senator will be viewed as having a good day. If Tuesday is good enough for Senator Sanders, the answer about who will ultimately win the nomination may also be answered.
The most obvious and immediate threat to Sanders achieving those victories is a good performance by Joe Biden in South Carolina. The latest information indicates that Biden may do very well there; the question is, how well? A large enough margin of victory could reinvigorate what has been a struggling campaign and affect the results next Tuesday. The most recent poll indicates that is a possibility. Right now, that poll is an outlier. And, there is no guarantee that success in the Palmetto state, no matter its magnitude, will alter the trajectory of the race. Joe Biden will win South Carolina, but will it be enough to fundamentally change the race? If not, Sanders will have the clearest path to the nomination.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
