COLUMN: Sanders shows GOP hanging onto Trumpism

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' called for a new generation of leadership in the Republican Party during the rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.
But if she meant a new generation of GOP minus all of the culture wars, performance politics, and preaching only to those who embrace the alternate reality of the far right, then what exactly is this "new" generation of Republican that Sanders mentioned?
Sanders' response to the president's speech was one of disconnect, as she painted a completely opposite picture of what has transpired over the past two years. Last month, 517,000 new jobs were added, doubling the job growth in December, and inflation rates that have plummeted from 9.1% in June of last year to 6.5% in December. Yet, right away, she delivered the message about how the left is destroying the country.
A new breed of Republicans would be the breed to reach out to all sections of America, as opposed to continuing to preach the typical MAGA talking points to the converted. But where was the message that would be embraced by a cross-section of American voters? Sanders' rebuttal underscores one of the basic weaknesses of today's GOP. Sanders did spend some time as Trump's press secretary, spinning the alternate reality.
Sanders is very aware the Republican sweep of the swing states did not happen last November. She must know the reason for that is the MAGA brand of extremism is simply not viable in the minds of many GOP voters. The midterm election returns demonstrated the impact of that type of far-right extremism. So, why would Sanders continue with the same messaging that does not resonate with either Republicans or Democrats? As a politician, don't you seek out to reach those voters who have real-world issues? Does a single working mother with two children really care about "wokeism" over quality of life with a decent wage and affordable health care?
Sanders said President Biden and the Democrats have failed, yet where is the comprehensive legislative package put forth by the GOP to rescue America? Sanders did boast of her state's recent accomplishments, such as banning critical race theory, repealing COVID-19 orders, and preventing state legislation from using the word Latinx.
The House majority leadership talks of responsible spending cuts, and the GOP rank and file haven't even unveiled what those cuts are. But I think we all know what those cuts are, considering Biden's moment during the State of the Union message, where he obviously struck a Republican nerve regarding Social Security, as well as Medicare.
The GOP is mired in the very thing that has been a political liability of late. Remember that in 2020, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knew what the political damage Trump's continued espousal of the "stolen election" would do for the party. As I continued to listen to Sanders' rebuttal, I kept waiting to hear something substantive on behalf of the Republican Party that could actually help America become stronger, with a degree of unity.
But Sanders' rebuttal speech, which contained a number of former President Donald's Trump's favorite talking points, demonstrates how GOP leadership is still using Trumpism to advance the party, even though some Republicans see Trump's attempted return to the White House as a political liability for the future of the party. That includes former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is considering a run for the presidency.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
