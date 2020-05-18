A bill was recently introduced in the state Senate that would make changes to reduce the options available to local officials during a public health crisis. Despite that fact that it was quick and decisive action by many local officials that has helped Oklahoma weather the current coronavirus epidemic better than many other states, Senate Bill 1102 would tie the hands of county commissioners, city councils, and mayors in ways that would prevent them from responding as effectively in the future.
As with almost every piece of legislation there does appear to be some things in the bill that are easier to be complimentary of. It could make it possible to safely conduct elections should a future pandemic complicate the process. There is a possibility there could be more consistent communication between the Legislature and the governor’s office when emergency powers are invoked. Conceptually, these are good things. The consolidation of authority at the state level – or more specifically, with the governor – is the problematic proposition.
It is also a hypocritical one. State leaders often decry the power and influence of the federal government. While a perfectly valid opinion in certain circumstances, the repetitive protestations of a long series of demagogic governors and legislators about federal encroachment has blunted the impact of their arguments. What many of those same officials are trying to do with SB 1102 makes one question whether they were rejecting the notion of centralized authority, or simply using rhetoric related to that issue as a weapon against policies they oppose. Because SB 1102 follows the same pattern of behavior displayed when there was no crisis unfolding, it seems as if it is the latter.
For instance, it was not long ago that the state acted to prevent municipalities from enacting their own minimum wage laws or from establishing their own regulations regarding tobacco use in bars and restaurants. Whatever anyone’s feelings about either of those issues, they both connote a deep-seated hypocrisy. Instead of recognizing that a working relationship – whether you want to label it “federalism” or “local control,” where the resources of the larger entity are coupled with the more granular and practical knowledge of diffuse and localized entities is often the best approach – they use the legal and traditional relationship between state governments and those of cities and towns to dictate rules and processes that are counterproductive in many circumstances.
Obviously, local governments have limitations and are as fallible as state and federal ones. There are good reasons why the state has the ultimate authority over how local governments can act, react, and behave. The tiered, layered, and multifaceted approach to governance in the U.S., from top to bottom, allows for oversight, accountability, protection from abuses, and forestalls the concentration of power. But it certainly seems Oklahoma’s leadership has been intent on hypocritically abusing that authority to achieve certain political goals. All’s fair in love and war. But when that “war” is no longer with each other, and instead takes the form of a microscopic pathogen, many of the provisions of SB 1102 undermine the advantages of local government and hamstring its ability to respond appropriately.
Based on what information is available so far – including the actual text of the bill – a governor might, in some ways, be more accountable to the Legislature in its use of emergency powers if SB 1102 becomes law. In other ways, a governor would be given a nearly autocratic ability to prevent actions by local officials to address the needs of their communities. On the whole, it isn’t worth the trade.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
