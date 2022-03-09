COLUMN: SB 1361 could do harm to homeless populations

For the past two weeks, the images have seared our hearts as we have watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It seems to be a never-ending stream of people, mostly women and children, leaving their homes, dragging suitcases and carrying their most precious items. Who didn’t tear up a bit when the hospitalized children were placed on a train to evacuate? Or when the very elderly from the nursing facilities did the same?
While there have been other invasions and other wars, this one feels more personal. Daily the media first reported a nation calmly going about their business with the storm clouds gathering. We watched the incredulous disbelief as a long-time neighbor steamrolled their way across the borders intent upon owning their country. We see Sampson and Goliath. As Americans, we support the underdog. We’ve been there – even if it was 275 years ago. We can internalize and personalize the shock, disbelief, desperation, fear and intense anger.
Do you also occasionally stop and wonder about the Russian soldier on the line? How does that feel, to have no hatred of people you have been ordered to attack? Those who are invading aren’t cyborgs. In other conditions, they feel and love and have compassion too. So what misinformation are they being fed and what fear drives a willingness to follow a leader whose need for power borders on insanity? Ultimately, we’ll know more about the answers to those questions.
Bringing this much closer to home, imagine that you work for the City of Tahlequah. You’ve spent 25 or 30 years taking care of our residents. Among your skillset is the ability to drive heavy equipment. You’re proud of the work you’ve done to build parks, repair roads, and respond to emergencies. You care about our community. How do you feel and how do you respond when you are given the order to use your heavy equipment to “abolish” a homeless encampment, destroying the few belongings of individuals who have almost nothing?
I wish I could say this kind situation where heavy equipment bears down on the “homes” of those who struggle with extreme poverty, frequently exasperated by addiction or mental illness would never happen. I wish I could say that never would those in power order a “fast solution” to a common “problem.” But if Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 1361 should progress into law, that is exactly what a mayor would have to order someone to do.
We monitor proposed legislation that affects municipalities because not everyone understands the complexity of city government. Lawmakers have good intentions, but sometimes, it’s misguided. This bill attempts to solve a long-term issue with a short-term solution. I thought it would die in committee, but it’s moving forward.
If SB 1361 becomes law, municipalities will have 30 days to inspect homeless encampments to determine if the “structures” meet our building codes. “If the homeless camp does not meet building codes in the 30-day period, the municipality shall abolish the camp.” “Any municipalities that do not inspect the homeless camps within the 30-day period shall be liable for any harm within and outside of the immediate boundaries of the homeless camp.” Talk about weighing heavy on the heart!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
