A few weeks ago, I mentioned that it’s legislative season in Oklahoma City. One of the bills we’ve been watching closely is Senate Bill 838. Yesterday it was passed through the House and will move forward to the governor for signature. For municipalities in Oklahoma, it’s a real game-changer.
SB 838 will allow Oklahoma cities to create public safety districts, which can be used to fund a portion of police, fire and emergency medical services. Why is this such a big deal? Under current law, virtually all city operational costs are funded through sales tax collections. In Tahlequah, our general fund, which supports our public safety services, as well as all our parks, our routine street work, the airport, the golf course, and administrative expenses receives 2 cents on every dollar of taxable sales within the city limits. Our public safety services use more than half that amount. And even then, our police and fire departments struggle.
SB 838 will allow cities to supplement funding for these safety services with a property tax of up to 5 mills. The difference between sales tax and property tax is that property taxes are stable; they don’t swing up and down with the economic winds. Having a base amount that we could count upon would be very helpful when we're having to make decisions about whether services can be expanded by hiring more personnel or purchasing new equipment.
Even though this bill looks like it may make it into law, the Legislature included an important safeguard for Oklahoma taxpayers. These Public Safety Districts can only be established by a vote of the people – and it requires 60% approval. This means residents can be confident a Safety District isn’t established just to relieve city administration from its duty to shepherd funds carefully and live within a budget. It also means that once a Safety District is established, the rate won’t go up without careful consideration of the voters.
In Tahlequah, our large ladder firetruck is 20 years old. Many of our other specialized vehicles are also aging, and you know that means maintenance and repair costs increase. There have been funds set back in the Capital Reserve Fund each year in anticipation of future replacement, but inflation over the years dilutes that effort. Tulsa just bought two new ladder trucks, at a cost of approximately $1 million each. We’ve been setting funds aside, thinking a ladder truck will run $600,000. Deep sigh!
A Public Safety District may not be something Tahlequah voters want to approve. But I’m thinking you may get a chance to consider our need at some point in the future. This bill simply gives cities and their voters an option to provide some security for the base funding for our police and fire services. I believe it may be a financially prudent and conservative method to ensure our services are solidly funded.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
