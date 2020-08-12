I hope you had some fun with last week’s scavenger hunt. For you who participated, the answers (as I know them) are below. Earlier this week I got a call from an “old-timer” who had his own list of questions for me – all requiring some deep knowledge of Tahlequah’s early history. Maybe someday we’ll share that, too.
The Wounded Warrior in the first question is the veterans memorial statue that will be installed in front of Reasor’s by the Welcome to Tahlequah sign. The dedication of the statue is planned for November. When the flower beds were installed, they were dedicated to honor women veterans. Don Nichols, who has led the way on this project, indicated the plants in the purple bed are called Purple Hearts. The red geraniums are there because red is Mr. Nichols’ favorite color.
Bigfoot walks in our community on the mural on the side of the SandTech Screen Printing building. Right next to Bigfoot is a measuring stick, where you can record your own height.
The mural on the side of Lift Coffee Bar features a clock and proclaims that it’s “coffee o’clock” in Tahlequah. I personally like any of their hot teas, but there are plenty of other options for what could be your favorite.
The new lights on the walking trail are subtle. Most people don’t even notice the poles, but if you’ve had the opportunity to drive along the trail after dark, you’ve admired the nice, even lighting that makes the trail a pleasant walk any time of day or night. Amazing what 31 light fixtures will do to a town.
The past is the future for the old Teague Electric building downtown. As the façade is removed, the original native stone has been revealed. While it’s being restored as The Foundry on Shawnee, among other things, the building was the Galey and Hargis gas station. I suspect there are several businesses you could have named that were there at one time.
Funny how once something is gone, it’s hard to remember it was there. The fencing blocking the north drive at Norris Park has been removed. The city is cleaning up the space and repainting the striping on the parking lot. This should improve the ability of our responders to provide safety and react to emergencies when large gatherings take place in and around the park.
The new building downtown has been constructed between Dotson Financial and the 220 Professional Building on South Muskogee. Ultimately, a business will be in the lower level and two apartments will be above.
Downing is the street to drag these days. Our new Sonic is in its new style, which has multicolor striping on the building. If you haven’t noticed, there’s now seating so you can get out of your car if that’s your preference.
The two new parks acquired are the Mission Street Park at the corner of Mission and First Street and the 200 acres east of the Illinois River. Both will ultimately have trails for our community to enjoy. Tahlequah Trails is working on development of the 200-acre park. Tahlequah Mission Park Project is leading the way for the other.
Heavy equipment is working both sides of the road in front of the Cherokee Casino. The east side of the highway will host a new Starbucks. The west side will be home to a new hotel. Hope you’ve gotten the opportunity to stop in at the Casey’s between the two.
The new Cherokee Nation health clinic is an impressive structure. It feels like it’s two blocks long, and if you look closely at the windows on the western end of the building, trees are etched making the building warm and inviting. Next door will be the new OSU medical school.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
