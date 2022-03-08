COLUMN: School voucher bill wrong, but should still be debated

Oklahoma Senate Bill No. 1647, authored by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, would create the Oklahoma Empowerment Act. If it is passed and signed into law, it would give parents more control over their child’s schooling dollars. Parents would be allowed to take $3,517 per year, the amount the state spends a year on a public school student, put it in a savings account held by the state, and use the money toward a private school education if they so choose.
SB No. 1647 passed the Senate Education committee by a vote of 8-7 two weeks ago. Four Republican senators joined the Democrats and voted no: Dewayne Pemberton, Muskogee; Tom Duggar, Stillwater; Brenda Stanley, Midwest City; and Blake Stephens, Tahlequah. Three of the four senators are retired public school educators.
On Wednesday, SB No. 1647 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee 12-8. Treat revised the bill to place a cap on income for eligibility, removed allowing the money to be used for homeschooling and added some audit provisions. Five Republican senators voted no. Duggar and Pemberton were joined by Darrell Weaver, Moore; Roland Pederson, Burlington; and Darcy Jech, Kingfisher. The bill now moves to the full Senate.
Gov. Kevin Stitt supports SB No. 1647. He made school choice a priority in his State of the State address. Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, opposes SB No. 1647 and has vowed to not hear the bill in the State House. If McCall holds firm, SB No. 1647 is dead on arrival. To apply some pressure, McCall’s constituents are getting mailers from school choice advocacy groups trying to convince him to hear the bill. Critics of the bill include both Republicans and Democrats, and it appears the dividing line on the R side is urban and rural legislators. Three observations about SB No. 1647:
First, the money is taxpayer money. It doesn’t belong to the legislators. It doesn’t belong to the public schools. No legislator or elected official funds a program. Taxpayers are the only ones who fund programs, whereas legislators appropriate funds. Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said about SB No. 1647: “It’s not a good idea to send public dollars off the grid. Public dollars belong in public schools.” Dossett, a former teacher and coach in Owasso, is wrong. No public funded entity is automatically entitled to any taxpayer money. Every appropriation involving taxpayer dollars should be performance based.
Second, Oklahoma’s education system is in need of major reform. The Sooner state has too many school districts. The state spends too much money on buildings, buses, and administration. For years, lawmakers have said they were working to get more money to the classroom, but they have failed to address the real issue: the large number of secondary school districts in the state.
Third, McCall should allow SB No. 1647 to be heard in the House. He can certainly oppose its passage, debate against it, point out its flaws (there are plenty), and use all his influence to defeat it, but the job of the speaker is not to weed out legislation they personally oppose. McCall, as speaker, is the political and parliamentary leader of the House, responsible for maintaining decorum and enforcing the rules. He designates the number of committees and appoints committee leadership and membership on the committees. His duty does not include expunging or snuffing out legislation that has wide spread support. His role is not that of a dictator, but a facilitator.
SB No. 1647 would not radically reform education in rural Oklahoma. There are currently not enough options for students in rural Oklahomans outside of public schools, but SB No. 1647 deserves a debate and then it should be voted down.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
