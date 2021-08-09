School starts soon for many children in Cherokee County, and Tahlequah and Briggs start on Thursday, Aug. 19. Classes begin at Northeastern State University the following Monday. Masks cannot be required by these schools, the university, or any other public educational institution due to, ironically, mandates from state officials.
In the midst of a public health crisis, the State of Oklahoma has prohibited municipalities and school systems from taking one of the simplest and - if you don't include vaccinations - most effective steps in preventing the spread of COVID-19. That action precludes the possibility of a granular response to the pandemic. It prevents targeted efforts that would help bring an end to the deadly disease.
It is, of course, the result of an incessant need and desire to placate those who have done a masterful job of creating the illusion they are in the majority when it comes to opposing measures designed to contain the coronavirus. And it means that as students return to public schools and universities, they will almost inevitably become exposed to that virus. It is likely the exposure will be to the Delta variant - a much more aggressive and communicable version of the virus that was making people sick, and killing many of its victims, at roughly this same time last year.
Teachers will be exposed, too. The good news is that, barring some exceptional circumstances, they have the option of being vaccinated. Though the situation is a little more complex, the same can be said of older middle school students and high school students. No vaccine ever provides absolute protection against a disease - the COVID vaccines included - but those who have received both injections of the mRNA vaccines offered by Moderna and Pfizer are less likely to contract and spread the disease.
But the additional defenses provided by the vaccines are not yet available to children under age 12. It is about at the sixth grade when the question gets more complicated and the stakes get higher when it comes to unvaccinated staff, those who choose not to wear masks, and the state's intervention prevents them from being required. Parents are again left to decide what amount of risk is acceptable when it comes to attending school.
If your children's school offers a virtual option, do you use it? If you send them to school, how much do you beg and plead for them to keep their masks on? Given the current climate, it is likely there will be peer pressure to take them off. What if a teacher tells them to remove it? Being kids, they will inevitably leave them behind when going to lunch or lose them altogether at some point.
Many parents who are hoping the school systems, and individual teachers, will do everything they can to safeguard their children from COVID. The state's idiocy in mandating no mandates does not prevent school officials from providing a mask if a child wants or needs one. They should be on the lookout for any signs of social pressure to not wear a mask and step in to prevent ridicule or harassment of those students who choose to do so. They should urge staff - especially those who will be in contact with students ineligible for the vaccines - to mask up and get vaccinated themselves. Even if those things cannot be mandated, they can be promoted and encouraged.
And they should be. Despite the state's reprehensible actions, school systems still have options when it comes to the safety of those in their care.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
