This week, a maskless-vigilante local business owner schooled me on freedoms about why he was not going to wear a mask. I didn’t share with the shop owner how I felt about that.
I didn’t tell him that I love my elder father so much that I’d go through any ordeal to keep him healthy. I didn’t express that I have a beautiful, tiny 5-month-old grandchild who is more precious to me than my own life. I didn’t explain that unmasking would double the infection risk to the immunocompromised person in my social bubble.
Should I have said that, since this man and I were strangers, I’d much prefer to wear a mask around him and his employee risk-takers than in my own home? He doesn’t know that my friend took her business to a competitor when she saw his employees weren’t wearing masks. We have this thing the elders say in my family: "Least said, easiest mended." They’ve been telling us how to cure addiction and didn’t even know it.
A psychiatry faculty member doing brain chemistry research at Yale University School of Medicine has identified “revenge addiction.” In retaliating against a perceived harm or injustice, our brains produce the pleasure chemical dopamine, exactly like when drug addicts contemplate their next fix. Craving and the satisfaction of inflicting retaliation is an addiction.
This literal addiction to revenge-seeking explains the nastiness and hateful comments and actions that are prevalent in the national news. It explains why people who believe in false “facts” and conspiracy theories are unpersuaded by objective proven facts, sensible motives and rational explanations that contradict their beliefs. They simply perceive the counter-information as another threat in a vicious cycle. They respond with further retaliation. They do not receive the pleasurable shot of dopamine when responding rationally. It isn’t about truth, rationality or consistency in their beliefs. It is about getting a chemical dopamine pleasure reward. If facts or truth get in the way, then to heck with facts and truth.
Scientists must wonder why we are hard-wired to be hostile, angry and aggressive for pleasure, when we know from research that such behaviors are linked to heart disease. There’s a possible answer. Retaliatory aggression shows up after a traumatic event as a neural imbalance toward reward. Research confirms that in impulsive people, the human brain produces a pleasure chemical when retaliating against a perceived wrong.
University of Southern California researchers have tied it in with threat response. The brain’s "fight or flight" relic, the amygdalae, lights up when we imagine ourselves within the scenario that offends us. We think about the disruptions that change would cause. We scroll through the range of outcomes, if we can. And sometimes, our minds are just boggled and rendered useless by the uncertainty. It is easy to default, lash out, and push away the problem instead of solving it.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.