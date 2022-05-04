COLUMN: SCOTUS carves away at women's rights

For my entire adult womanhood, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. When it was announced in 1973, I was 16, in high school and planning for graduation. I was engaged. We were planning a romantic wedding. I’d probably go on to college, and become a teacher like my parents did.
But something happened. At age 19, I was a young wife in a difficult pregnancy. Our son’s umbilical cord had chosen a precarious place to affix to my uterus wall. Standing or sitting up was risking a miscarriage. I spent 40 days in the hospital, flat on my back, so our baby could receive nutrition. Our son was born at seven months, weighing 5 pounds 4 ounces. He was premature, jaundiced, and struggling. He survived many years, thanks to the dedicated medical pros at Indian Health Service. Ultimately, he did not live a long and full life.
Things were different back then. We were aware of the Earth’s finite resources in providing every human on the planet with quality of life and a promise of more than abject poverty. It was an intentional choice of love and sacrifice to have a child. As moms, we could choose better timing, and no woman had to co-parent with a rapist. We could have careers. We wedded for love, not security. We could dabble at love. We could learn how to be a family with no one damaged from getting it wrong. Childless couples could adopt, although gay and lesbian couples could neither marry nor adopt, and if they parented, their children were from a previous marriage.
The newly renaissanced U.S. Supreme Court has let slip its framework for overturning the case defining sexual rights during my fertile tenure on this planet. In those decades, the world population has nearly doubled, from 3.9 billion to 7.9 billion peeps. We can’t say exactly whether 8 or 10 billion is Earth’s maximum carrying capacity – it depends on how much food, water, space, pollution, oxygen and other sustenance each living person uses. As we make room for a new SCOTUS shaped by anti-abortion fundamentalists stealthily moving through the judicial merit system, we are forced to ask “how small” a share of Earth’s resources we are prepared to accept, and “how little” can each person consume, when compelled to split their resource base with an extra human.
Therein lies the problem. Newly created fetal rights are carved out of the existing rights of existing citizen women. New rights are extracted from the rights of pre-existing interest-holders. Women now must surrender their bodies for an elaborate and dangerous mitosis.
It raises the compatibility question: How do we get along in a society with infinite viewpoints, and radically different ideas about what personal liberty should be like? Do we veer from one-person-one-choice self-governance and privacy rights to accommodate the fervent ones who have an absolutist conviction about birth control, even though crushing other people's rights seems to be a dangerously fascist idea?
Is it even a religion if it supplants free will and autonomy of others? Most religions mind their own business about those who hold a different view, rather than obsessing against someone else’s rights. In Montessori, we call it, “coloring on your own mat.” The danger in overturning Roe is that it cannibalizes the individual rights of a suspect gender classification – classical Equal Protection scenario – with no scientific justification. There are no brakes on this buggy.
In July, some church will have won the right to probe our privacy and reinterpret our rights through a lens of religious fundamentalism. Our only hope is in electing freedom-loving state lawmakers.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
