The Treaty of New Echota before the Trail of Tears Removal in the 1830s established Cherokee Indian Territory. Likewise, territories were established for the other four "Civilized Tribes." The images from our history books and in art lore of Oklahoma statehood is the symbolic shotgun wedding between a Boomer Sooner pioneer man (Western Oklahoma) and an Indian maiden (The Indian Territories). Thus, after efforts to enter the U.S. as two separate states (Oklahoma and Sequoyah), Congress combined these proposed states into one. It was a racist thing. Congress could not stand for Native Americans in the State of Sequoyah - all these brown people - to have a voice. Against the will of the "Indian Maiden," it established an Enabling Act, and an Organic Act for Oklahoma Statehood.
There were details to the merger, though. How, for example, in light of the Indian Commerce Clause (authorizing the feds to exclusively deal with Indian tribes) does this new Oklahoma state government relate to tribes? The Major Crimes Act in 18851 said that federal courts would deal with major crimes on Indian Land. Tribes would have sovereignty and jurisdiction over lesser crimes and domestic matters.
Oklahoma was superimposed over the tribal governments, covering what wasn't already in existence, within limits. Oklahoma Constitution Article III states, "The people inhabiting the State do agree and declare that they forever disclaim all right and title in or to... lands lying within said limits owned or held by any Indian, tribe, or nation; and that until the title to any such public land shall have been extinguished by the United States, the same shall be and remain subject to the jurisdiction, disposal, and control of the United States."
Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States interpreted these words as not retrocession of jurisdiction to federal authority. Federal courts, not state courts, cover major crimes committed on unextinguished tribal or individual Indian land. We knew that. State district attorneys have long deferred to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on Indian land cases. But people just don't learn history. People move here from afar. They find it astonishing when they learn about the primacy and significance of tribal governments. Tribes are governments. Corporations are mere legally fictitious entities.
Remember when the president disassembled a peace vigil, using troops with pepper guns, to stage a photo op of him brandishing a Bible in front of a church that didn't claim him? Likewise, tribes cannot be unilaterally subjugated by states seeking to exercise supremacy. In truth, there is a 3D patchwork of jurisdiction in Oklahoma based on subject matter, location and parties. Also, each tribe has a different relationship with Oklahoma.
The governor may be inclined to oversimplify those distinctions. He demands payments which tribes are not legally bound to pay. The governor demands apology money for tribes managing their own citizens' car tags, motor fuels, hunting/fishing licenses, casinos. Those are voluntary agreements between sovereigns. Never forget that the tribal nations here pre-existed statehood and nationhood.
Cherokee Nation, a colonial-contact tribe before even U.S. nationhood, adapted to colonial ways early, establishing its legitimacy within the framework of colonial and national legal principles by Cherokee scholars who were educated back East and became lawyers. Cherokees' aboriginal title existed before "discovery" by colonists, as a first and prior legitimate right - a self-governed sovereignty. Trace that history, year by year and you will find but questionable unilateral declarations appearing to compromise tribal nation status.
The Cherokee Nation has always been on equal footing with government-to-government status with the U.S.A. The Supreme Court has now affirmed that status.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
