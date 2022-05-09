COLUMN: SCOTUS leak is bad for institution

One week ago, something very unusual happened. The cloak of secrecy that surrounds most of the U.S. Supreme Court’s internal operations was lifted. It was just barely lifted, but it happened to reveal a particularly sensitive aspect of the court’s processes.
A draft copy of a decision that was likely to be released later this summer was leaked to the press. It is unprecedented for the modern court to have something like this happen. There is rampant speculation as to who is responsible for the leak. Multiple justices have expressed frustration about the situation. Investigations are taking place to try to determine who provided the document to Politico.
There was some logic behind the assumption that a liberal-leaning clerk may have not liked the opinion and released it to try to stir up opposition to the potential ruling. After all, once published, the decision would have overturned the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 that provided constitutional protections for women seeking to terminate a pregnancy. That decision is sacrosanct to some on the left.
The decision was supposedly considered to be settled law for many of the justices on the Supreme Court, even the conservative ones. But if the decision were going to be overturned, it didn’t seem like it would be a conservative clerk who would go through the trouble of releasing the opinion surreptitiously. After all, wouldn’t making the opinion available early rile up those opposed to overturning the precedent of Roe?
But as time has gone by, some of the speculation has turned toward, in the generic sense, a conservative clerk being the culprit in the leak. Of course, no one knows for sure who did it. There is a small chance we may not ever know, or may not know for a very long time. That won’t ever stop people from trying to piece things together, and right now, some think it might not have been a liberal clerk after all.
Think back to when the Supreme Court was hearing cases about the Affordable Care Act. There were people who were certain the court would strike the law down. But Chief Justice John Roberts seems to have had a change of heart at the very last second about how to interpret parts of the law. In the written opinion that was ultimately issued, it seems clear to many observers that Roberts decided a critical part of the law was constitutional after originally determining that it wasn’t. Allegedly, there was a weeks-long attempt to bring Roberts back to the side of the supposed conservatives on the court that ultimately failed.
So, if you are a conservative clerk – surely a justice didn’t have a hand in this – who is undoubtedly aware of that history, then you might conclude it would be advantageous to make it publicly known that a 5-4 majority was set to overturn Roe. Then, those five justices in the majority can’t back out, right? You may want that kind of reassurance if you’re a conservative clerk, with documentation showing a preliminary in a battle that has been fought half a century, with John Roberts as part of that majority. If you’re that conservative clerk, you may convince yourself you’re some kind of hero.
Regardless of the issue, and whatever the policy preferences and ideological leanings of the leaker, it was inappropriate for the opinion to be prematurely released. It may even be illegal, although it’s debatable if legal punishment would be fitting. Either way, this whole incident removes more than the veil of secrecy the modern court has enjoyed, it destroys the illusion of political neutrality as well.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
