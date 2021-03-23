The U.S. House has passed two bills that tighten gun sales regulations. House Resolution 8, authored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-CA, expands background checks on individuals seeking to purchase or transfer firearms. It passed the House 227-203, with eight Republicans – five of whom co-sponsored – joining one Democrat in voting yes.
The second bill is House Resolution 1446, authored by Majority Leader Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC. It passed the House 219-210 with two Democrats opposing and two Republicans voting yes. It would extend the initial background check review period from three to 10 days. “This is an important step Congress must take to address the epidemic of gun violence in this country,” Clyburn said.
All five Oklahoma House members voted no on both measures. Both bills now go to the U.S. Senate, where they face an uncertain fate. Three observations:
First, the Second Amendment is under attack. President Biden has called on Congress to ban so-called "assault weapons," "high-capacity magazines" and mandate background checks on all gun sales. Typically, few mass shooters have criminal backgrounds. Biden wants to eliminate immunity for gun manufacturers, who knowingly put what he calls "weapons of war" on the street. Most constitutional scholars don’t believe these laws will pass constitutional scrutiny, but the mindset to disarm the public is clearly a part of the Democratic agenda.
Second, increased gun regulations do not work. Three of the largest cities in America – Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City – all have strict gun laws. Violent crime has not been reduced, and in some cases has increased in those cities. That is because criminals and malefactors don’t follow the law. They don’t read and follow the "Gun Free Zone" signs. Since criminals don't follow the law, they seize the golden opportunity to carry out violent acts in states with stricter gun laws. They know people don’t have guns in these areas. The criminal wants the government to enact gun control. The criminal seeks opportunity where gun control runs rampant. The only people who obey gun control laws are the honest citizens. More gun laws infringe on a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms.
Third, no law can stop gun violence. The issue is not a gun; it’s the heart of man. The Bible says the heart of man is desperately wicked. It’s not a gun that kills – it’s the man pulling the trigger. No legislation can deal with the fundamental issue of the heart of man. Only God can. That is why mass shootings still happen in countries with strict gun control laws. Until the root cause is addressed, man’s inhumanity against man will continue. Only the Gospel can change the heart of man.
In response to HR8 and HR1 – the federal takeover of elections – the Oklahoma House last week passed a couple of resolutions: 1009 and 1010, sponsored by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon. They assert Oklahoma’s state sovereignty and affirm the 10th Amendment (state’s rights). Steagall called the two bills a "federal government overreach."
President Biden describes his gun control stance as "common sense." President James Madison defined common sense as "philosophy" with big words – a perfect illustration of Biden’s liberal policy to disarm America.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
