COLUMN: Second time around is less stressful

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by patchy dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&