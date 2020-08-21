Currently lying beside the pool in the NSU natatorium is a deflated portion of the floating obstacle course that takes up a couple of lanes. I asked a lifeguard what happened, thinking maybe they were about to dismantle the apparatus. She told me it had sprung a leak. I did not express my conspiracy theory that a grumpy old man who is always waiting for a lane got out his Gerber tool and did a number on it.
The deflated rubber object is positioned in such a way that part of it looks like the head of a shark. A metal ring is attached in the perfect spot to serve as a shark's dead eye, although it isn’t black. At first, I thought it was amusing, so I took a photo and posted it Facebook. Several other people in the natatorium looked at me curiously, but were afraid to ask what I was doing. You don’t want to ask strangers too many questions these days, or they might cough in your face.
As the days wore on and the deflated device continued to malinger on the pool deck, a feeling of apprehension begin to grow every time I would reach the shallow end and do a turn. You can call me weird, and I won’t argue the point. I confessed several years ago my fear of pool drains. It’s not rational, because my husband – who knows about such things – assures me a drain can’t suddenly open itself and suck me to the bottom amidst a giant whirlpool. But this isn't any more irrational than a fear of face coverings.
I thought the strange feeling would dissipate if I purposed the thing to match its appearance. So last week, I walked over to it, stuck the lower half of one of my legs into its "mouth," turned on the video function on my cell phone, and filmed myself screaming for about five seconds. If I thought I got some funny looks for merely taking a photo, you can imagine how people reacted to this stunt. It did not have the intended effect when I put it on Facebook. A few people reacted with the laughing emoji, but I imagine most viewers just shook their heads, and either questioned my sanity or said to themselves, "There she goes again." Which I deem an apt observation, since it was one made by President Ronald Reagan to a fellow journalist, the late, great Helen Thomas.
In my defense, though, a lot of folks see animals and other shapes in clouds. Right before the pandemic started, I was in a parking lot in Tulsa when a nearby teenage girl suddenly pointed up at the sky and yelled, "Hey, dad, look! That one looks like a penis!" I squinted up and did not see anything remotely resembling a phallus. Her comment was a little disconcerting – not because she mentioned male genitalia, but because she did so in front of her father. If I had ever done such a thing as a teen, my dad would’ve locked me up in my room for several years, although I suppose my mother would’ve slipped a tray of food under the door occasionally.
My husband is one of those who sees formations in clouds. Usually it’s an animal, but occasionally, it’s something more abstract. The most recent thing I remember him pointing out was a hand with a pointing finger – the middle finger. He suggested God might be trying to send humanity a message. I don’t doubt that in the least.
But while clouds and I are not on a first-name basis, I do see faces in linoleum and tile on floors, and sometimes on patterned walls. In fact, as I dictated this column to my phone, I was pacing in the hall outside the natatorium, waiting for the pool to open – and noticed the face of a man screaming in one of the tiles, a la Edvard Munch. If you don't know who Munch is, look it up and you'll get the drift. The worst place to see a pattern is in a public restroom. You tend to fixate on the image and spend more time in there than necessary, wondering whether the floor drain with a clump of hair caught in it really does look like the president, or at least the grandmother of a close friend.
When I was in college, I lived for a time in a house on Lee Street, which went up in flames a few years later. At the time, though, we had a “party trick” we used on friends who visited us for the first time. All we needed to do was wait until they had consumed a couple of adult beverages. At that point, one of them would need to go to the restroom. We knew from experience it would be at least 15 or 20 minutes before the person returned to the living room and said, “Do you realize your bathroom has five sides?” At least two dozen people must have wasted time in there, pondering whether they’d had a mental breakdown or someone had slipped some acid into their drink.
Several months before the pandemic hit and everyone was still working at the office, I took a private phone call outside by the dumpster, which, as per city ordinance, is in a wooden closure. I happened to glance over, and upon one of the boards, the knotholes were positioned in such a way that I was sure I could discern the face of the devil. Finally, I couldn’t help myself: I got a magic marker and went outside, and completed a simple sketch, adding the requisite horns and goatee.
I was pleased when a few weeks later, I was taking another phone call out there when a couple wandering past glanced over, and one of them said, "What the hell?" Exactly.
