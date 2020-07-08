About a week ago, I got one of those semi-rare opportunities to see our community through new eyes. I visited with a couple who had just spent several days in Tahlequah, exploring a new job opportunity.
Neither knew anything of Tahlequah except what they had found online in their research before the trip. For years, home had been in a major metropolitan area closer to the East Coast.
What were the surprises? Tahlequah is a lot bigger than they thought it would be. Looking at our published population of about 17,000, they expected a smaller town. Our reality is that the inclusion of roughly 45,000 who live in the county (many not far from our city limits) and call Tahlequah home make a huge difference. Unless you’re driving quite a distance, daily shopping and social opportunities are here.
The second surprise? It’s a lot busier here than expected. When this couple started talking with the locals and reading the newspaper, they realized there is something happening literally every day of the week. Even in this recovery period after the COVID shutdown, you can find musicians and art. They loved the shops downtown. They picked up on the air of excitement in town as our growth creates real estate shortages. They saw the new walking trail and heard talk of the bark park and other projects. They felt the buzz.
Third? They expected a warm welcome from the entity with the job opportunity. They didn’t expect to find the rest of the community quite so friendly. This couple shared their several day itinerary with me. It allowed ample time for them to just explore and experience. They had a vehicle and were encouraged to strike out on their own. It worked. They felt very welcome, so much so that they started looking for a house to buy before they left town.
Good news, right? But what does that mean for Tahlequah? To me, it re-emphasizes why creating a strong economic development program is so important. We are so much more than what is seen on a surface review. How can we expect to attract businesses or independent contractors without someone (or several someones) out there sharpening the picture?
In addition to the things that surprised this couple, we know we have a more stable economy than many communities. We were aware of our statistical stability before COVID, but our experience through the shut down provides confirmation. Cities large and small surrounding us experienced dramatic drops in their sales tax revenue, most feeling lucky if it was just 10-12 percent. We braced for that outcome and saw our sales tax revenue hold steady. The stability of our major employers meant far fewer layoffs.
That doesn’t mean our local businesses aren’t struggling. They are. But many in our community very intentionally worked hard throughout the shut down and this recovery period to help keep them afloat. That community spirit can’t be found on an internet search. If we’re to attempt intentional growth for our city, it’s going to take serious effort. If you’re out there selling our city already, thank you!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.