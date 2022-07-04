COLUMN: Self-discipline sorely needed in society

Each generation discusses how things have changed over the years, and how the current group of those younger than the older and more experienced ones had a more difficult time. A long-running joke in our family is how our grandparents had to walk to school in the snow uphill, both ways. Although, in my wife's case, that was true, since she is from the mountains of Utah.
While visiting with someone in my own age range, the topic came up about how our generation apparently did not do a good job in teaching our children self-discipline and responsibility. Our children, who were born in the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s, seem unable to handle disappointments. This, in turn, has often caused chaos in homes and society.
This generation is referred to as "snowflakes" and the "trophy generation." They are called snowflakes because at the slightest pushback, or disagreement, or something they don't like, they "melt down" with tantrums. They are called the trophy generation because for them everyone got a trophy during a competition.
I must admit that as a soft-hearted teddy bear-type dad of two girls, I couldn't stand to see them or their friends in pain - physical, mental, or emotional. However, sometimes it takes those experiences to grow. When they were in school, I signed the form saying they could never be physically disciplined for misbehavior, even though they did not know it. In my day, no such form existed. The teacher or vice principal simply took care of the situation, and everyone else went on with their day, with no questions asked.
Recently, my high school class social media page had a post about the passing of a beloved elementary school teacher. It was interesting that every person who was her student spoke of how much they loved her as a teacher, but also about how tough she was, and that for a tiny lady, she packed a powerful swing of the proverbial board of education she kept in her desk. Some of the misdeeds that got a person into that situation with her, and the other teachers, included even simple acts of talking or chewing gum. However, it taught us to listen, follow rules, accept responsibility, and it prepared us for disappointments and to work harder if we wanted different outcomes. Not everyone made the team, and only the winners got a trophy.
A friend of mine was on a flight from Houston to L.A. when the news broke of the Roe v. Wade decision last week. A woman in the back of the plane was so outraged she began screaming and having a tantrum. When a gentleman told her to settle down, she punched him in the face, breaking his nose.
This created a huge kerfuffle involving several passengers. The flight had to make an emergency landing in Arizona, where the police came on board and arrested several people involved. All passengers had to deplane, luggage was removed, and a new plane had to come in and get the remaining passengers because of the contamination of blood from the broken nose.
Sadly, this is the state of our society today. For the benefit of humanity, it is important that we teach the art of self-discipline. People blame guns and other things for problems, when the real issue is the lack of teaching personal responsibility and consequences for actions early on.
Even an old softy, like me, would agree the lady on the plane needed a private meeting in the hallway of an elementary school with a teacher of the 1970s.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
