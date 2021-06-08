Nevada was one of several states where the results of the 2020 presidential election were challenged. The challenge was a pointless waste of time, just like those in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. There has been no credible evidence of tampering, substantial error, or systemic fraud. Months later, groups are still pressing forward in Arizona trying to detect the presence of bamboo on Arizona ballots in an attempt to prove Chinese interference in the election. That is not a made-up story. Apparently, some people, somewhere, actually believe that that effort may be the key to revealing the massive conspiracy that, supposedly, handed Joe Biden the presidency.
The real and enduring damage from the 2020 election is not likely to be the embarrassing delusions, at least not directly. Twenty-two bills have made it through Republican-controlled statehouses, and been signed by Republican governors, based upon the fantasy that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This column is often focused on the issues of election integrity, voting rights, and other aspects of participation in the democratic process, but as the onerous bills that restrict the franchise become law, it is worth repeating how systematic and coordinated the effort is to create as many legal and logistical obstacles to casting a ballot as possible.
But Nevada has bucked that trend. Governor Steve Sisolak recently signed a bill that creates universal mail-in voting in that state. It was implemented as a safety measure for the 2020 election and will remain available to voting Nevadans. One of the reasons Nevada joins the ranks of states that offer universal voting-by-mail is because there were so few issues with it during the 2020 cycle, despite evidence-free claims to the contrary. Soon, active Silver State voters will begin receiving ballots for primary and general elections through the postal service. Safeguards will remain in place, and others will be developed, to minimize the incidence of fraud or error. Actual ballots will be sent, not applications for the ballots. This system has worked in Oregon, Colorado, and a few other states for years.
On the other hand, there is Texas. That state already required an excuse to be able to vote by mail. Now, the legislature there has decided that there are far too many reasons that allow for it. A new law places not only additional restrictions on voting-by-mail, but also bans the use of ballot drop boxes and drive through voting.
Yes, different states have different circumstances under which they conduct elections. Geography, technology, and mass psychology all play a role in the development of state election laws and administration. It is beneficial for states to have that flexibility to hold public votes in ways that best suit their histories and traditions. But it should also be remembered that many states have histories and traditions of disenfranchising people. A comparison of the list of states that have recently passed voting restrictions will reveal a striking similarity to the list of states that did so very aggressively during the Jim Crow era.
During that period, the primary motivation was racial prejudice. While that is undoubtedly still a factor, it seems that two other factors are playing part in the current trend of restrictive legislation. First is the cultish devotion to the repeatedly repudiated idea of a stolen election. The other is the recognition by the legislators and officials responsible for the most recent proposals that if Americans are allowed to vote freely, easily, and fairly, they will not remain in office much longer, and self-preservation is a vicious motivator.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
