COLUMN: 'Self-regulated militia' doesn't mean unfettered access to arms

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed" – The Second Amendment, 1791.
Oklahoma has many gun owners, for many reasons. Tribes retain hunting and fishing rights for enthusiastic hunters. We’ve existed as a part of a historical traditional hunting culture since time immemorial. Cherokees treatied with the U.S. in the early 1800s to get better hunting lands. And Oklahoma is considered to be rural, with game stewardship. Those traditions dwindle as society moves from simple and self-contained to complex and interdependent, but they are still strong here.
A Tahlequah nurse, Debra Proctor, was in the Tulsa building last week when a new gun owner – who purchased one of his guns on his way to the scene – opened fire, killing three in his doctor’s office before turning the gun on himself.
“I’m not against guns. I have guns. We’ve been turning away from the problem. We need sensible gun safety. We should raise the gun purchase age to 21 like we have for cigarettes, booze and porn. We’re letting innocent children be blown to smithereens. Every country has mental illness, but we’re the only country with this killing rate,” said Proctor
Under the 2005 federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, gun manufacturers can be sued for false advertising, but cannot be held liable for the use of their products in a crime. No other industry enjoys such broad statutory protections.
In January, after two years of extensive research, the city of San Jose, California, came up with a creative way to cut down on the externalized social costs of gunfire by requiring all residents who choose to own guns in the city limits to have gun liability insurance. The city reduces costs on gun-related emergency responses. All taxpayers bear the burden of paying for calls attributable only to gun owners. Typically, other types of insurance subsume gun-related costs: property insurance, homeowner liability insurance and business premises insurance, for example. The ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation wants California to revoke the permits of 23,000 people who own illegal weapons.
In Oklahoma, it is actually hard to register a gun because the Feds think, “Since Oklahoma does not require registration, federal registration would be futile.” Our lawmakers could protect all its citizens by raising the ownership age to 21, enacting a cooling-off period, banning assault weapons, mandating safety training, implementing gun registration and requiring liability insurance. As it is, there is more regulation of taco trucks than guns. Don’t we love our grandchildren more than we love the ability to kill people?
State lawmakers in Oklahoma want all the power to call all the shots. These electeds have abrogated local control of gun ordinances. Lawmakers in Oklahoma City control which locations can ban open carry: courthouses, for example. Cities small and large should have local self-rule so their own majorities can shape a shared destiny, rather than being held captive by remote legislative overseers who force them to tolerate obnoxious, self-serving gun-rights absolutists who bring guns to the swimming pool, the café, after-school programs, and their court-ordered counseling sessions.
Some people see gun rightists as making a valid point about free speech. But a bullet is not a sentence. More truthful speech might be found if we discuss what it means to have a well-regulated militia. Maybe the answer is: “I know it when I see it.” Maybe keeping and bearing arms was intended by the framers of the Constitution for defense of the nation and not for offensive purposes such as mass shootings. Maybe. Just maybe.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.