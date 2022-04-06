COLUMN: Self-serving rhetoric of Jackson's inquisitors

Well, some have criticized President Biden's decision to publicly announce, like he did on the campaign, his decision to nominate a Black woman on the Supreme Court. And two weeks ago, day one of D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown's Senate confirmation hearing got underway with a barrage of questions from some Republicans on the panel that confirmed for me that they were turning this into red meat for the base to bolster chances in the upcoming midterms.
But there is also a long and important tradition of presidents taking into consideration the demographic characteristics of potential justices including geographic background, religion, race, and sex to ensure the Supreme Court is, and remains, a representative institution in touch with the varied facets of America.
In other words, rather than look at a president's selection of prospective judges based on demographics as a quota system to satisfy political constituencies, it is wise to look at the Supreme Court as a bench that will "look like America." Or rather be representative of all of the nation's citizens in terms of diversity. President Ronald Reagan did the same thing when, in 1981, he nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to SCOTUS.
However, my point is not that "Reagan did it, too," but rather that Reagan was right in committing to appoint a woman to the bench like he did. Focusing on demographics regarding a judicial selection can strengthen a judiciary. Selecting a justice based on particular demographics has been a long-standing presidential tradition in America. And many a U.S. president certainly ensured there was always a Southerner, which meant a Southern white male on the bench.
And as the bad-faith attacks on Jackson by GOP panel members continued, it was evidently a focused attack on the GOP's own "victimization." You know the Republicans love to play the role of victim as something you turn into an epic battle for justice, as they perceive an unfairness regarding the scrutiny of various people who are placed on the Republican pedestal. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz did draw that direct contrast between how Jackson was treated and how Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated during the confirmation hearings.
Donald J. Trump knew all too well what the victimization narrative would do for his campaign in 2016. Trump manipulated a base by reinforcing a belief in their minds that they were the victims of immigrants taking jobs and benefits.
Rather explaining the true economic issues facing the middle class, the Republicans invent bogus tax plans that have no basis in reality.
When the economic benefits do not transpire for the MAGA base, Republicans launch a barrage against those who are then vilified as "the bad people," like immigrants whom the GOP says are out to take their jobs.
The GOP plays on working-class Americans by helping to reinforce the belief in their minds that they are better than immigrants and racial minorities. This then becomes the basis for propping up the self-esteem of lower-middle class and working-class voters. Thus, through fear-mongering, disinformation, and pushing hot-button issues like abortion and immigration, the GOP are able to effectively galvanize millions who would be better off voting for Democrats.
Instead of asking relevant questions, these GOP obstructionists were preparing for midterms. Jackson, with poise and dignity, answered questions that shouldn't have even been asked. The Republican questioners just talked at her. Her presence was an excuse for more biased, closed and simple-minded, self-serving rhetoric.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
