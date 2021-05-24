The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last week that, if also passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, would create a bipartisan commission to investigate “the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.”
President Biden’s signature is a given; Senate approval is not. Why will the Senate not approve the bill and create the commission? Even though Democrats control the Senate, that is not enough to ensure the proposed 10-member group comes into being. The filibuster stands in the way. Why would Senate Republicans filibuster the creation of a commission to try to understand what happened Jan. 6 when the Capitol building was attacked? Why would they not want a 9/11-type commission to try to discover what led to the attack, who was involved, and what security failures made it possible?
It is not because of the composition of the commission. Even though Democrats have a House majority, they divided the selection of the commission’s members equally between each party. It is not – or at least, should not be – because of “deep state” conspiracies, as no one who is currently involved in government service can be a commission member. Yes, the chair of the commission will be a Democrat, but subpoenas cannot be issues without the concurrence of the Republican vice chair. So it cannot be because of legitimate fear of abuse of the subpoena power for partisan or political purposes – at least, not reasonably.
It should be noted that 35 Republican House members were among the 252 to vote in support of the bill. But there will not be 10 senators who will vote to end debate in the Senate. This means a bipartisan commission, which received bipartisan endorsement in the House, will not be formed because a minority in the Senate only must threaten to block its passage by endlessly talking about the bill that would create it. What is worse is that, given the way filibusters can be conducted these days, it is possible no one would have to speak a word against the bill to cause it to fail. Instead of perpetual debate being the obstacle to a bill’s passage, it can just be a senator submitting the proper form.
However, most Senate Republicans would be eager to get behind a microphone on the Senate floor and rail against the bill and the commission it would create. It would fit in nicely with their attempts to create another set of “alternative facts” about Jan. 6. In the days after the assault on the Capitol, many prominent Republicans laid the blame for the violence where it belonged. Now, those same people are attempting to distort reality. They are trying to create a false narrative, hoping history will attribute the causes and effects of the insurrection to something other than the mentality many of them cultivated because it had proved to be electorally and politically advantageous to them.
So that propaganda – and ironically, a larger-scale version of “fake news” – does not take root, it may need to be repeated that what happened in January at the U.S. Capitol was an attack, not just on a building, but on democracy itself. A group of people engaged in violent acts to try to prevent the completion of the democratic process because they did not like the outcome of a fair election. Most Republicans holding national office seem to want to convince people to believe anything else.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
