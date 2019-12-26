Just three crossover conscience votes in the Senate could turn presidential removal into a secret ballot vote where senators could break free from party lines. A secret ballot would insure that every lawmaker could vote their conscience instead of deferring to Mitch McConnell who'll tell Senate Republicans how to vote. It breaks with the U.S. Constitution when party loyalty supplants independent fact finding by each senator.
Our constitutional Founders envisioned what could go wrong with a government, and designed-in counterbalances to keep it on kilter as changes evolved. Now political parties have come into being and play a key role in U.S. politics, although they are not even mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. It is hard to fathom that political parties were not inevitable, since they wield so much power in this century. Political parties have grown essential by giving candidates a support network in running for office. Parties are a shorthand way to pick one's brand of candidate. You want a corporate man or a business candidate? Check out the Republicans. They wear the most fine custom-tailored suits. If you want casual or sport-casual candidates, or a lawmaker who comes from a union uniform, or a working man's lawmaker in blue denims who will respect individual freedoms, protect gender fluidity and diversity for everyone, and fight for Medicare, then Democrats are your style.
In order to have a big enough tent for a winning plurality of America voters, parties have to bundle together a variety of differing complex individuals' views into a compromise package. Voters love quirky hometown candidates with whom they can identify and who bring a unique perspective. But the two major parties tend to norm-down every candidate, through the use of a platform, into a cookie-cutter shape of what that party stands for. Once candidates are elected and get to Washington, political parties pressure electeds for a unified vote. It becomes one-for-all and all-for-one. Especially in Congress where decision-making is based on aggregating votes, members fall-in with their party under a Majority or Minority Whip. Whips are called that because these are the coaches charged with bringing in the lawmaker votes to pass America's laws.
Whips don't like it when one of their own members breaks ranks and votes for removal of a president who has been impeached by the House of Representatives. Whips don't like secret votes. And if a Senate Republican were to vote to remove a corrupt president who came up through the party's ranks, even if it were an outsider who muzzled his way into the upper ranks of the GOP without observing the typical career-long vetting system, it upsets the Senate leadership.
As more and more voices for removal speak out going forward, Republicans will weigh the sentiment and momentum for hoisting Donald Trump over the rails of the ship of state. Mike Pence as president would please most of the average American voters and citizens. Removing Trump would demonstrate that the Republican Party is lithe enough to hear popular opinion and honest enough to react within the expectations of voters about who the Senate serves. A president gets caught passing the ball to a player outside the constitutionally-defined playing field. He weaponizes taxpayer dollars for the good of his campaign. He obstructs the investigation. But lawmakers vindicate voters and neutralize the risk.
We don't like paying for crooked deals. A secret vote in the Senate would be best, so jurors don't fear being ruined for honestly caring. A voice vote would then inevitably be called by some Trump loyalist, and Senators who voted for removal would then be revealed.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
