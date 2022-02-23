Remember the old Uncle Sam posters? “I want YOU!” Or maybe more like one of the knockoffs that followed, “We need YOU!” Bet you can’t shake the image of the finger pointed straight at your heart. Good deal, since we do need your help for something important.
In Oklahoma, cities are being awarded a portion of the ARPA funds based upon population. (Thank you to all who responded to the census.) For the City of Tahlequah, we’ll be receiving just under $3 million. So what do we do with this windfall? It certainly won’t last long. Or will it?
A reminder about ARPA funds: Congress set this money aside for recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus. Much of the earlier CARES money was directed to large businesses. ARPA more closely targets main street and the heartland. In keeping with the intent, how do we distribute our funds to those projects that will have a long-term economic benefit to our community?
Different communities, different counties have developed their plans based on their own criteria. We could hand it out to nonprofits based upon written appeals. We could invest it in new vehicles and equipment for the city. We could divide it by the number of businesses in town and give each a few hundred dollars. Those don’t meet what I feel is a key criterion, though. There’s very little “long term” to that kind of impact.
What can we do to make Tahlequah stronger well into the future? Can we use these funds to prime a pump? To fix something that’s holding us back? This isn’t a one-person or even a five-person kind of decision. Your City Council needs YOU!
Specifically, we need your input, but not a long list of everything you’ve identified for change. It’s easy to dream big and small – and to list every problem ever noticed. You’re going to have to help us prioritize, too. What are your top two? What two things would you do to impact the future Tahlequah?
There are some federal restrictions on how this money can be spent, but if you target the same general goals as the state, we should be fine. “Build a stronger, more innovative, more diverse economy. Enhance capabilities of services for the well-being of our residents, especially the most vulnerable. Invest in physical and digital infrastructure to expand opportunities.”
I’ve heard some interesting ideas. Invest in an electronic billboard near the whitewater rafting park being constructed at Watts so we can advertise Tahlequah. Create a broad walkway with lighting and signage from downtown to the trail and parks. Improve downtown lighting. Create a low-interest revolving fund that can provide small, targeted loans to start-up businesses. Add to the parks system.
Some ideas are good, some not so much. Give it some thought and share your two with us. Without your ideas, we’re not as strong as we could be. See you Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers or attend via Zoom. Come Talk Your Two. My email address is Mayor@Tahlequah.gov.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
