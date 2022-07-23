COLUMN: Sesame Street mea culpa doesn't wash

"Sesame Street" has been an integral part of many childhoods for the past 53 years. Sesame Place is a theme park where children and families can meet some of their favorite and beloved characters. However, like the looming specter that it is, racism has even seeped into a place where children are meant to have fun.
A video currently making the rounds shows two young Black girls reaching out to Rosita for high fives and hugs. The character high fives a White child of similar height, before wagging a "no" finger at an unseen adult. After that, the character looks down at the children, waves a dismissive hand, and walks away, leaving the children looking clearly devastated at being snubbed by Rosita. Sesame Place has issued an apology excuse, claiming the costumes can make it harder to see smaller guests.
This does not pass the sniff test. Why did a White child of similar size seem so easily visible? Why was the employee clearly looking down at the children before walking off?
A common refrain from White parents is that their children are too young to learn about race and racism. They say children are innocent and should be protected from the ugly reality that people are treated differently based on the color of their skin. This video proves what lots of parents of color already know: Their children don't get that luxury. Even in place of excitement and joy, people still can, and will, treat them differently because of their race. Not only that, but they cannot always rely on adults, or even the businesses around them, to protect them from it, or to even seek or dispense justice on their behalf.
Sesame Place missed the opportunity to show these little girls and their parents that their feelings - and money - are valuable, and they are worthy of dignity and the same treatment as other guests in the park. Unfortunately, this will not be the last time these little girls experience being dismissed or treated differently than their White peers.
I hope Sesame Place fires the employee, and does some basic - and clearly needed - training on basic decorum and treatment of guests. Until a better and more substantial apology is forthcoming, I'll bet some Black families won't care to know how to get to Sesame Street.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
