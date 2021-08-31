COLUMN: Shielding insurrectionists is choosing white nationalism over democracy

The testimony by the Capitol Police officers at the House Select Committee was really the counterbalance to the opposing views by rank-and-file Democrats and Republicans on the Hill, because it was a reminder of how horrific Jan. 6 was in the midst of those GOP lawmakers altering their own perceptions of the insurrection for political reasons.
One takeaway from the hearings came from the officer who spoke of racial slurs the Capitol rioters used while he was violently assaulted. And remember that over 20 Republican lawmakers voted against a bill to honor Capitol law enforcement officers for their actions that did safeguard every congressman and congresswoman in that building on Jan. 6.
One aspect of the MAGA white "Christian" base is a concern that they are going to be displaced by minority communities. It is easy to identify the overt racism among these types, but what about the silent ones who sit by and enable this racism, like those same Republican congressmen and congresswomen who engage in press conferences wherein they defend the insurrectionists?
And these same Hill GOP Trumpian followers know the truth about what happened, but instead of coming down on the correct side of this binary choice between good and evil and the rational and the irrational, these Republicans choose to whitewash what transpired on that horrible day, while continuing to enable the white nationalist extremists. And the voter suppression legislation, recently enacted in Georgia and in Arizona, is a direct result of this white fear of displacement, while the state Republican legislators do this under the guise of electoral security.
Rep. Andrew Clyde lied on behalf of white nationalism while being questioned by Rep. Jamie Raskin. There is almost a Stalinist approach, although some would quite possibly wish to attach a more right-wing fascist Post-Weimar Republic approach, to be sure, by the MAGA Hill members to deny and lie about what happened on Jan. 6. Mitch McConnell didn't watch the Capitol Police officer's testimony, and others in the GOP are doubling down on the lies they continue to spin about Jan. 6. Americans who are voting for these Republican lawmakers are helping to enable the ongoing assault on our democracy.
It is obvious that many in the Republican Party simply want to appease a large part of their base, which includes racist white nationalists. And it is no secret, as it is all out in the open. With some exceptions, many in the Republican ranks are pandering to violent extremists rather than working with the Democratic Party on a bipartisan commission wherein the GOP had equal representation and equal subpoena power. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy chose an alternate route and attempted to sabotage the House Select Committee with insurrectionist sympathizers like Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks. Some Republicans have chosen to defend the insurrectionists, and even protest the DOJ regarding the "treatment" of the "political prisoners."
And there are state legislators who are behind these national far-right Republicans on the Hill as well. This is the current state of the Republican Party, some of whom would rather embrace fantasy and conspiracy than face the cold, hard truth.
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 has issued a massive records request targeting communications by former President Donald Trump and his top officials in the leadup to the deadly insurrection, and I think we will learn more about the connections between these violent extremists and possibly members of Congress. And Fox News can try to spin it any way they wish, but that network did broadcast the police officer testimony during the hearings. It's all out in the open.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
