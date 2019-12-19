Do you ever think about how your convictions and beliefs were formed? My mind has been turning of late to how tolerance of differing opinions and consideration for others develop as I watch the ramp-up to an election and impeachment hearings unfold on social media.
I'm thinking that a lot of what we value is based upon "insignificant" experiences we had while we were growing up. My mom was a high school teacher. During the school year, she was busy. There were constant activities and papers to grade to add hours to her workday. Ultimately, the summer break would arrive. With the change in pace came drop-in visits from friends, family and co-workers.
While sharing a cup of coffee, these visits became conversations about anything and everything. As children, we weren't allowed to join in. But we heard about events that happened in town and in the news. We heard who had been drafted for the war in Vietnam and the impact it had on the family. We heard of house fires and charity events. This was the '60s, and we heard about controversial music, movies, and hippies. We heard the back and forth as different thoughts and concerns were expressed.
We also lived near a little neighborhood grocery store - precursor to convenience stores. When sent on an errand for bread or milk, there was a high probability we would find one of our grandmother's brothers deep in conversation with the store owner. The topic here was more likely to be politically based, as we heard about the governor, The Silver Fox, and what he was accomplishing or what harm he was causing. Local, state and federal, it was all fair game. The tap of a cane on the wooden floor let us know when a particularly important point was made.
The art of conversation is the give and take of ideas, opinions, humor and rancor. The person is valued whether his or her points are similar or opposing. Without conversation, without encouraging others to share their thoughts and concerns, it is difficult to determine what is important.
We hear politicians talk about transparency and inclusiveness, and then we watch as they close themselves off from the conversations that may influence their decisions and broaden their understanding. I don't consider myself to be a politician, but since I've been in office, I can understand more how this happens. There are many demands on time. When considering priorities, it is easy to dismiss short conversations from the calendar.
I'm thinking these short conversations may be the most important thing I can do. I need and want to talk about issues and concerns related to the city. Starting in January, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, I'd like to ask you to join me for a coffee-cup conversation. We'll be scheduling these to take place at different locations around town. Sometimes it may just be me; sometimes a councilor or other city official may be there, too. I hope you'll help us by dropping by and sharing your thoughts.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
