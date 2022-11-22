COLUMN: Show gratitude in every circumstance

This week, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Traditionally, families get together in large numbers and celebrate. Many travel long distances to be with loved ones. This year, due to inflation and a seemingly busier holiday time, many families may not be together.
Many in America are not happy. We have become so divided we cannot even enjoy a family holiday that should focus on the blessings we have as Americans. We have become so hardened, we have lost sight of what it means to be human and show care and concern for others.
Thanksgiving is more than a day to overeat on turkey, dressing, dumplings, and pie. Like the name of the holiday implies, it is a day of thanksgiving; a day to be thankful for what we have here in this great state and in this great nation. No elected official or government bureaucrat has the power to stop us from taking a day, any day, to offer thanks for the blessings we have to live in America.
Those on social media can attest something that should be wonderful, and help us join together over far-reaching distances and time, has become a cesspool of bitterness and hatred that has helped fuel a deep divide in our nation.
I am reminded of the holiday story "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The Grinch was a bitter being who hated everyone and everything. He could not stand the Whos in the nearby village of Whoville because they were happy. He devised a plan to steal all their Christmas gifts, food, and decorations, thinking that would keep Christmas from coming, and the Whos would be sad and miserable like him. On Christmas Day, the Whos sang with joy even without the presents, food, and decorations. This caused the Grinch to realize the need to be grateful for what we do have, instead of miserable and bitter for what we don't have in our lives.
Religious leader and former German airline executive Dieter Uchtdorf once spoke of the importance of being grateful in any circumstance. The idea was to not look at things in a negative light, which causes hopelessness, despair, and bitterness. He suggested that instead of only being grateful for things, be grateful in our circumstances, whatever they may be.
Those of us who grew up between the rebellious '60s and the greed of the '80s, have seen many changes in the world.
We are in a time where there is constant complaining of not having enough, and for many, an entitlement mentality that for some reason, they are owed more than they have.
Despite inflation and the constant wanting for more, we should stop and be grateful. As of 2022, the average annual income of all adults in the world is $850. If you are an American who makes more than $41,000 a year, you are in the top 3% of the wealthiest people in the world. No matter your circumstance, things can always be worse.
It is OK to strive to be better, to want more, and to have success. Those things are achievable if we stay focused, and work and serve together as families and communities. In the words of Gordon B. Hinkley, forget yourself and go to work.
We hold the ultimate power in our own lives, and like the Whos, we can be thankful for the blessings we have, and we can show the grinches in our world that we have hope - hope for a better circumstance, a better life, and a better world.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
