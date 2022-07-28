COLUMN: Showing our love for our veterans

Some things are meant to be nonpartisan, free from political party affiliation, or bias. Remember God, country, our courts, our schools, municipal government? Over the past few years some of these seem to have been hijacked, leaving many feeling they may need to suppress their own expressions of faith or patriotism for fear of how those expressions might be interpreted by others.
If you find yourself wanting to reclaim your patriotism in a fully nonpartisan manner, have I got a deal for you! Earlier this week, I was honored to proclaim Tahlequah to be a Purple Heart City in a ceremony conducted at the Veterans of Foreign building, surrounded by many of the veterans within our community. Road signs indicating "Purple Heart City" for the entrances to Tahlequah should be installed soon.
So what does it mean to be a Purple Heart City? The designation means Tahlequah appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients made in defending our freedoms. It means we acknowledge and will remember their courage. Tahlequah has always supported our military veteran population. We welcomed the new veterans memorials by Reasor's and at Northeastern State University. Our visitors should know our veterans are dear to us.
The Purple Heart is our oldest military decoration. It was initially created by George Washington in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit. It is awarded to members of our armed forces who have been wounded or killed in combat.
By declaring Tahlequah to be a Purple Heart City, I am encouraging our residents to show their appreciation for the sacrifices the Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms, to acknowledge their courage, and to show them the honor and support they have earned. Who can argue with that request? But words without action are just lip service.
Back in 2019, Senate Bill 232 was passed by the Oklahoma Legislature designating Oklahoma as a Purple Heart State. In doing so, they established Aug. 7, as "Purple Heart Day." That bill requests all residents of the state to devote some portion of Purple Heart Day to recognizing and commemorating these veterans. And of course, Nov. 11, is historically Veterans Day.
Aug. 7 is a Sunday, just over a week away. Here it is, your opportunity to act on your own patriotism, regardless of your political affiliation. Do you know a veteran? Do you know a Purple Heart recipient? If so, a phone call, a handshake, a quick acknowledgement across the aisle at Walmart, all work to say that we are proud of those who have cared for us during times of military threat. The same holds true for Friday, Nov. 11.
If our veterans organizations hold a public event, take time out of your day to attend or participate. In the past, there has been a parade on Veterans Day. Even before COVID, attendance and participation was dropping. How do we ensure future generations don't forget? We teach our children what's important by showing them our own patriotism in action.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.