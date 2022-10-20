COLUMN: Signs of holiday season show up in Tahlequah

It is upon us.
For those who have been blithely walking along, ignoring the passage of time, the holiday season is here. How do I know this to be a true statement? I have been to the store and seen the display mix of swimsuits and shorts on the sale rack, Halloween candy and costumes in the "grab it now, next week is too late" aisles, while in the meat aisle, ham moves way to make room for turkeys, and Christmas gift displays pop up on endcaps everywhere.
Yes, this is a very special time of year. Rarely do we get to live in four calendar months in a single afternoon.
Other than a rueful shake of the head, this isn't a rant about aggressive merchandising or monetizing family and faith. Rarely does a memorable event happen without preplanning. Truthfully now, haven't you already started early conversations about who will be where on Thanksgiving and Christmas? Do you already have a present or two hidden in the back of the closet? If you are the individual responsible for planning your family events, I bet you can answer yes to both questions.
Planning for community events isn't any different. If the anticipated size of an event and the amount of time allocated for planning exist in inverse proportion, there are some who have been talking trunk-or-treat, Veterans Day commemoration, and Christmas parade for a while. I can assure you, the folks in the Main Street Association, the Veterans Council, Tour Tahlequah, the Chamber of Commerce, and city departmental staff have all been meeting about fun and safety as the details of memorable events take shape.
Building excitement is a part of the process. Luckily, our community loves a good reason to gather and celebrate. What's a parade without anyone on the sidewalks? What's Trunk-or-Treat without toddler dragons, 8-year-old firemen, and a plethora of zombies?
The city's trunk-or-treat event is scheduled to take place from 3-6 p.m. on Halloween at Anthis-Brennan Park. Sponsored by X-Press Stop, there are already 15 Tahlequah businesses and organizations joining our city departments to hand out candy and provide an opportunity for our youngsters to have fun, take photos, and check out police, fire, and other vehicles up-close and personal.
Speaking of parades, there are two in the planning stages. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Tahlequah is a community that remembers those who have served. Our residents support our Veterans Council, as they conduct their annual wreath laying ceremony, followed by a parade, then a bean luncheon at the VFW. The wreath-laying is at the Cherokee Courthouse at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. If you'd like to enter a vehicle or float in the parade, it's not too late. Entry forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce or on the OK Cherokee County Veterans Council Facebook page.
Details of the Christmas parade and all the traditional lighting events are also firming up. It won't be long before you see announcements of the parade theme and where to find the entry form. It's time to begin your own planning for entering or attending the biggest parade of the year. In the meanwhile, mark your calendar. You have somewhere to be the evening of Dec. 2.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
