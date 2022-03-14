COLUMN: Signs of hope for return to normalcy

It seems there is a glimmer of hope that reason and rationality may be returning to politics. Neither of those qualities have yet been restored to their previous levels. And it goes without saying they were never predominant. But it seems at least possible that the era of their almost complete absence may be nearing its end.
Note all the conditionals in the previous sentence. Words and phrases like “possible," “seems," and “may be” connote a lack of confidence in the prospect. It cannot be denied there is still a disproportionate number of people in the political sphere looking to manipulate, and unfortunately, coerce others. In politics, as with all facets of life, the dishonest and delusional will always be among us. But even though it is a realm in which people with those personality traits can thrive, politics has had more than its share of sociopaths wielding influence lately. Living through an era in which belligerence has been rewarded, rudeness has been lauded, and deceitfulness has been held up as virtue can make one hesitant to believe we may be returning to a previous equilibrium.
Still, it seems like there is a window of opportunity to do just that. The results of the upcoming midterm elections may dash all hope for the restoration of at least some comity and compromise. And if the outcome does destroy the last chance we may have for a while to get back to a more reasonable approach to public affairs, it won’t be because of purely partisan factors. A large part of what is generating the optimism that we might experience a “return to normalcy” is that Democrats are recognizing some of their excesses, and more importantly, Republicans appear close to repudiating the malignant tendencies that have influenced their party for the past five years.
We cannot overlook the damage done during this past half-decade of near-insanity. Some power-hungry individuals have provoked good people into giving into the temptation to be sore losers about elections, and in the process, have undermined the public’s faith in institutions that have functioned very well and are vital to the democratic process. Seeds have been planted that intimidation is an acceptable political instrument and the threshold for violence in pursuit of policy goals has been lowered. Even if our public discourse returns to the relative calm of previous eras, immense and difficult efforts will be necessary to not only bind the wounds that have been dealt to American democracy, but to improve our institutions and refine our political norms so it won’t be so easy to wound it again.
Politics has always, and will always be, a rough-and-tumble arena. Even the previous eras mentioned here were replete with examples of duplicity, greed, egomania, and even cruelty. But the people who engaged in those behaviors – and the weaknesses of a system that allowed them to occur so frequently – were viewed as something to be endured, and if needed, contained. In recent years, those personal behaviors were often applauded and those institutional weaknesses seen as opportunities for self-enrichment, self-aggrandizement, or both. There is no previous period where all politicians were honorable and all leaders beyond reproach. But surely we can do better than shrugging acceptance of a dangerous and caustic combination of rampant ego, incompetence, and intransigent greed.
It may not seem particularly aspirational to seek a return to a status quo that will still involve those things, but it would be a victory to return them to their status as unpleasant side effects of the political process, instead of their being the basis of it.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
