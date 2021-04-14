After well over a year, my sisters and I took a one-day trip to OKC – a quick toe-dip into the pool of life after COVID. With double shots all around, the promise of a new exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum was too tempting to resist. Planning for a day of giggles, talk and food, we headed west. By virtue of having been the last to arrive, I got to drive.
Funny how the tourist experience is different these days. Things you never thought twice about before can rankle. What I really noticed on this trip, to a city I know rather well, is that a lack of adequate signage makes me feel as though the community doesn’t care about making me feel welcome.
First, as we pulled off I-44 at the exit for the museum on a four-lane road, there was a fairly major intersection without a single sign indicating whether those headed to this major attraction should go straight or turn right. Then, as we neared the museum, those entering the parking are required a left turn, which we didn’t know until we topped the hill at the exact point we needed to make the turn. We got there. Minor inconvenience, right?
Then we left to drive downtown for lunch and there was great directional signage pointing the way to I-44. That is, until we got back to that same major intersection, where we had to take a guess, turn right and travel a block before finally finding another directional sign.
It wasn’t much of a leap to start to wonder how many people experience similar irritation when visiting our own hometown. If visitors manage to find their way to Norris Park, how difficult may it be to get back to Highway 51? East or west? Headed toward the river? Or trying to return to Sequoyah State Park? Does a lack of signage impact the number of people who are willing to try to find downtown? Does getting lost and traveling out of the way take the shine off an otherwise memorable visit?
I know. How hard can it be? Tahlequah’s not that big. Those of us who live here very rarely get lost. Have you had the opportunity to visit with someone who has recently moved to town? Funny (or not) how these new residents don’t know where the airport or the sports complex is. They need direction to find the cemetery. Thank goodness for GPS, right?
Tourism is a big deal for Tahlequah’s economy. Hotels, restaurants, small local shops, are all dependent upon those who visit. With the advent of the new county tourism tax, we hope the number of people vacationing in Cherokee County increases significantly. We’re going to invite them here, then dare them to find their way to all the great things we have to offer.
Northwest Arkansas has this figured out. They have signs – large, legible signs – to help ensure those who visit get comfortably to their destinations and then get comfortably on the road again. Isn’t that the essence of hospitality? Making people feel comfortable makes them feel welcome. They want to return, and to encourage their friends to enjoy the same experiences.
It’s not a new conversation for Tahlequah, and we may not be able to install every sign needed in one fell swoop, but it is time this project gets underway. We are a community of friendly, welcoming individuals and we want and need to care for our guests. We need signs.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
