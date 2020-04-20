We should stop pretending.
Starting early in Donald Trump's presidency, certain types of incidents were dismissed as being a product of a lack of his political and governmental experience. Complaints from Democrats were seen as the product of the emotions that come from losing an election. Many applied the label of "crying wolf" to the warnings of libertarian (and Libertarian) friends.
Even as my own instincts began to cry out that there was a pattern of egomaniacal behavior and consistent displays of disrespect to the constitutional mechanisms that are in place to prevent the consolidation of power in the presidency, I made a conscious effort not to overreact, telling myself the concerning remarks were misunderstandings.
None of us can do that anymore. There can be no more freebies, no more mulligans, and no more believing in slips of the tongue. No more, "I was only kidding." No more, "Fake news." No more excuses or rationalizations.
Donald Trump's statement that, "When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total" is constitutionally ridiculous. In every practical sense, it is frightening. If there hadn't already been "jokes" about canceling elections, among others, over the past three years, this most current utterance maybe could be attributed to confusion about the context. There has, quite simply, been too much of that already. In the middle of a crisis, one involving a unique combination of factors and variables that our country hasn't dealt with before, the president took the time to make a statement about how powerful he thinks he is. As jarring as that rhetoric is, this latest claim of nebulous powers that don't exist is more than just inappropriate, unnecessary, or unproductive. It is also, we can no longer deny, a fire bell in the night.
Nearly all presidents have expanded the boundaries of presidential power and authority. The ones that didn't, it wasn't for lack of trying. The authors of the Constitution expected this. Any basic civics course mentions the framers' thorough understanding of power begetting power, and fear creating an environment that lends to its accumulation by unscrupulous individuals. That's why institutional protections were put in place. They are there to minimize the chances that too much authority and influence finds its way into too few hands.
Let's emphasize that those institutions only "minimize the chances" of that happening; they don't prevent it. That's ultimately up to us: citizens, voters, the people. Those institutions are composed of individuals we put there, and the protections are only so good as we insist they be. We're all guilty - Democrats, Republicans, and independents - of overlooking some of the things that have supercharged the presidency while it was in the hands of someone pursuing policy goals of our preference. That's natural - and exactly why the Constitution contains protections against not just ascendant presidential power, but also against popular whim. But the cumulative effect of our indifference to those actions has led to an untenable situation. If we want to prevent what was previously unthinkable to most Americans, the development of anything close to a totalitarian government, we must all become more skeptical of presidential power.
The ultimate remedy for this madness is available to us this November. This isn't a call to vote for Joe Biden, though he is the most viable alternative.
This is a call to vote for anyone, of any party, for Congress or president, that you believe will hem in the president - whether it is Biden or Trump - and restore a more appropriate balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of the federal government.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
