The U.S. federal bureaucracy is broken down into various components, and that includes cabinet departments, independent executive, independent regulatory, and government organizations such as the TVA.
In its infancy in 1789, the federal bureaucracy was comprised of around 50 federal government employees, and now there are over two million federal employees - excluding the military, subcontractors, and consultants who also work for the federal government. The growth of our federal government is sometimes cited by politicians and pundits as one of the failings of American government, whether it is at the national, state, or even local level. President Ronald Reagan championed the free market system over public involvement in the economy, and called for cutbacks to domestic spending in the early 1980s.
The machine that is the federal government is so massive in scale that it would be unable to function efficiently without all of the aspects of a hierarchical organization like centralized leadership. And the leadership within the bureaucracy ensures there are a single set of goals, and that the cabinet or agency is doing everything they must in order to ensure success. This, of course, could be said of any bureaucracy outside of the realm of government as well. And then there is the necessity of establishing a pre-existing agency that will be tasked with handling a major crisis with the potential to disrupt every aspect of a nation.
John Bolton was appointed by President Donald Trump to head up the National Security Council, and Bolton began to immediately gut the cog within the bureaucratic machine that is responsible for combating pandemics. The Trump White House had also made numerous calls for budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies, and this dismantling of the pandemic response team occurred in spring 2018. At the time this column was penned, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 stood at over 42,000, with nearly 800,000 confirmed cases. Where exactly was the logic in Trump's decision to not want to prioritize the national government's ability to combat a disease that has infected over two million people worldwide?
In the wake of COVID-19, Trump initially botched the messaging in terms of the deadly potential of the virus, and then there was the failure on Trump's part to boost the federal stockpile of PPE and test kits. Now, far be it from me to dispute the fact that we are receiving relief aid from bills signed by Trump, and eventually the president did release CDC social distancing guidelines following his declaration of a national emergency with vows of getting hospital equipment to the states, as well as test kits. It seems very evident that Bolton's actions in 2018 have put the administration in the position of playing catch-up while COVID-19 cases are increasing, along with the death toll.
During this crisis, Trump has referred to COVID-19 as a "hoax," spoke on national television about how the death rate is much lower than the public health officials projected, and this was based on a self-confessed "hunch." And Trump has spoken of how he is not taking any responsibility at all for the muffed COVID-19 testing situation.
In the final analysis, testing for COVID-19 is crucial, and Trump has said he will increase the testing. However, had Bolton not gutted the pandemic response team, which was part of Trump's plan to reduce the size of the federal government, then the tests that will take some time to be distributed could have been used to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.