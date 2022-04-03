COLUMN: Smith isn't worst thing that's happened at Oscars

At this Oscars this year, Chris Rock learned that the old phrase "talk sh*t, get hit" is still applicable for some people.
While the slap heard 'round the world has everyone talking, I'm interested in how quickly non-Black people were to immediately vilify Will Smith or call this the "ugliest moment" of the Oscars.
Was it really, though? Will Smith, for the past 30 years, had made his career on being so wholesome and family-friendly, he didn't even swear on any of his rap albums. He made his career being funny, non-threatening, and approachable. Was an open-hand slap to someone who mocked his wife's illness enough to erase that? For some people, absolutely. For others, not so much.
Was it worse than seeing Roman Polanski receive a standing ovation for an award he couldn't accept after having fled the U.S. to avoid being arrested for unlawful sexual contact with a minor? Was it worse than Hattie McDaniel being forced to sit in the back, away from her castmates, when she was the first African American to win an award? Was it worse than all the awards bestowed upon Harvey Weinstein films, despite the tales of his abuse that circulated for years before he was brought to justice?
These are fair questions to ask. At the end of the day, Chris Rock chose to give a dated joke about a medical issue someone couldn't control - and that person's spouse, in a lapse of judgment, publicly slapped the taste out of his mouth. Perhaps for some, it would have been more palatable if Will Smith had slapped him backstage.
Despite all the outrage and the calls for Smith to be arrested and stripped of his award, Rock chose not to press charges. In all these talks surrounding the physical hurt - which seems to be minor - to Rock, less attention is directed toward the hurt inflicted on Jada Pinkett Smith about her medical condition.
Given that Black women's hair is policed constantly and often the butt of many jokes, or treated as an oddity - even by Rock in several of his jokes - it should be understandable why Smith would want to feel the way he did. Rock's joke was weak and landed poorly.
I'm glad both men have apologized to each other and chosen to move on from the incident, and I hope everyone else can do the same. While I'm indifferent on whether Smith should have slapped Rock in the middle of an awards show, I hope he keeps his Oscar. The Academy has awarded people who've done a lot worse.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
