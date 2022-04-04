COLUMN: Smith's slap spurs needed conversation

You can be forgiven if you thought that, just maybe, Will Smith decided to slap Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the Oscars as a way to attract attention to the event, or to the careers of the two actors involved, or both. But it seems to have been a genuine, spontaneous – and certainly misguided – decision by Smith that was not foreseen by either Rock or the ceremony’s producers.
Ultimately, the whole incident doesn’t really matter much. While it may reflect on the state of the environment in the film industry, it is not likely to have much practical or tangible impact. Maybe it can be examined as a microcosm of American society, with something about the whole thing being inscrutably “off” somehow. In the end, it will likely just be another pop culture incident that was discussed intensely for a brief period and is later referenced in a “remember when” sort of way.
There can be little doubt that entertainment-oriented media will resurrect the incident as they cover the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s awards show next year, but the callbacks will diminish in frequency each year afterward. Since it is a major topic of conversation now, a column on it didn’t seem out of line. Of course, that could change by the time this column is printed. There is still a war in Ukraine, investigations regarding an attack on the Capitol Building, and impending midterm elections to send people to it. Surely the focus of our collective attention can soon return to those kinds of issues and not remain distracted by a sideshow.
Part of what may keep the Oscars incident in the news is the combination of inexplicably intense emotion it engenders, along with the confusion about why it happened. Chris Rock told a joke he may not have even written. He may have had a hand in choosing which jokes to tell, as he said something that hinted the joke he told about Smith’s wife being “the nice one.” But was Smith’s reaction chivalrous? Was it appropriate at all? To make things even more perplexing, Smith seemed to be laughing at the joke at first, but his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, showed signs of perturbation.
Jada’s feelings are understandable. She suffers from a condition called alopecia that often causes hair loss. The disease has affected Jada in this way and her lack of hair was the subject of Rock’s joke. Even if it was the “nice one,” the joke wasn’t actually nice, nor was it particularly funny. It is hard to understand why Smith would even laugh at all. A joke that lacked humor, and that was made at his wife’s expense, and he initially smiled and laughed. That can have good short-term implications for their relationship.
Still, as the kids would say (I think; I find myself running behind on the terminology), assaulting Rock in front of a large crowd, and on live television, was an overreaction. There was an underreaction on the part of the producers on not removing Smith from the venue. The circumstances under which you can justifiably physically attack someone are very narrow, and a tasteless joke – made in a context in which tasteless and unfunny jokes should be expected – isn’t one of them.
It is also still possible to watch and enjoy Smith’s movies. Well, maybe not “After Earth,” “Wild, Wild West,” Suicide Squad,” or … well, you get the picture. But “I Am Legend” and “Hitch” exist. Don’t be more humorless than Will Smith and hate movies for reasons unrelated to their content.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
