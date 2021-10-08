COLUMN: Snooping on social media a time-waster

On Monday, Oct. 4, users across various social networking platforms saw themselves unable to use the services of Facebook and Instagram. Social media is a huge part of many people’s daily activities, and being shut out was difficult for many.
I found myself checking multiple times throughout the day to see if the sites were back up. I felt like I was missing something by not being able to absorb content through these two platforms. The incident forced me to realize I rely too much on social media for useless content, rather than content that will add value to my life and educate me on how to increase my wealth.
Social media is great, and I have businesses I promote on Facebook and Instagram, so I can see how an outage can affect revenue for those who have monetized those networks. I have not done as good a job driving sales from my social networks, but I have used the platforms to educate people about my products. I can only imagine the companies that have people actively searching for their products seeing a decrease in activity and how that must make them feel nervous. If I were taking full advantage of social media, I would be nervous as well.
I thought about how many other people were clicking on these social media sites throughout the day and how they have been mentally affected by not being able to ingest content. Did they move on to other social media apps or sites for their content fix? Or did they just find something else to occupy their time? This moment presented an opportunity for us to question what we truly value.
Do you mainly review content for entertainment purposes, like funny or amazing videos? Do you review content to add value to your knowledge level to assist with your daily goals? Or do you just waste hours away by watching videos that make other people money while you get no cut of the profits? I think the brilliance of social media is that you can serve a number of vices and intellectual needs. You can watch a backyard fight video, and 10 minutes later, watch a motivational video.
Social media can help you and your alter ego by allowing multiple levels of content to be viewed. If you just use Facebook to snoop on your high school boyfriend’s recent breakup or your college classmate’s new boutique journey, social media serves a purpose. We must decide what purpose is best for us. We should not waste hours away looking into other people’s lives without improving our own.
I know this event may not go down in the history books of life, but take these moments of time to appreciate the original social media, talking to loved ones.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.