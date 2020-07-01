Over 1,250 former employees of the Department of Justice have called for an investigation of how, in America, the U.S. Attorney General can sweep away a peaceable public assembly so the president can barge upon the lawn of a church to brandish an upside-down backward Bible. It was not lost on evangelicals that Trump abrogated a legitimate Christian value with hollow stagecraft. Now the dispersed protesters of Lafayette Square are suing U.S.A.G. William Barr and the president because the a photo op is no justification for violating the peaceable assembly as guaranteed in the Constitution.
Last week, more than 80 percent of the faculty members at George Washington University Law School, where William Barr got his law degree, signed a letter excoriating the attorney general for engaging in conduct that is a “clear and present danger to the even-handed administration of justice, to civil liberties, and to the constitutional order.” The GWU letter is focused on cringe-worthy conduct: Interfering with prosecution or sentencing in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases; misrepresenting the findings in the Mueller Report; issuing an unconstitutional order to thwart peaceful assembly in Lafayette Park in violation of constitutional rights.
Pursuant to every attorney’s duty to avoid even the appearance of impropriety, in January the NYC Bar Association published an article in the American Bar Journal, calling for Congress to investigate Barr, beginning with October 2019 when Barr failed to recuse himself from the Ukraine scheme which ultimately led to Trump's impeachment. Trump was impeached but not removed, since, of course, the Senate is full of Republican Trump loyalists.
In February, while Barr's DOJ was stalling approval for the publication of his book, former National Security Adviser John Bolton accused Barr and Trump of “obstruction of justice as a way of life.”
Fast forward to last week: Before Bolton's characterization had even settled in, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, called for an independent investigation of Barr’s firing of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. In addition, New York Congressman and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler has instituted a Judiciary Committee investigation into political interference at the Justice Department. New York is not happy with AG Barr.
Barr’s office has a reputation for failing gender equity standards in hiring and promotion. The DOJ Gender Equality Network points out that, of 93 U.S. attorneys heading federal district offices throughout the nation, seven are women and only two are Black. Of the upper 50 jobs in Trump’s DOJ, all but one woman was fired or replaced. These numbers are obviously not representative of the population. They are not representative of the demographics of the legal profession. They are not representative of federal prosecutors. In a career field which has historically been slow to enfranchise women and Blacks, DOJ is grossly underperforming.
It remains to be seen whether congressional inquiries into Barr’s misconduct will rein in his misuse of DOJ as a political weapon. Barr is scheduled to testify at the end of July in the House investigation. Impeaching him is implausible, since the Senate still has a majority of Trump die-hard loyalists. The only precedent was in 1922, when a House Judiciary Committee heard evidence regarding the then-attorney general’s non-prosecution of officials implicated in the Teapot Dome Scandal. It ultimately found there was not sufficient evidence to oust the AG.
Failing impeachment, Barr can be removed at the polls in November, effective in January 2021, by electing a different president. Is Trump loyalism deep enough to disregard Barr's blunt-instrument job performance? Is management of the Department of Justice too technical for voters to correct?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.