During my first trip to New York City many moons ago, I made two observations that still stand out in my mind. First, New Yorkers are very blasé about rats casually feasting on garbage just a few feet away from them. And second, New Yorkers pick up their dogs’ doody without batting an eye.
Most people love animals of all kinds. Others are merely tolerant of them. A few psychos even abuse them. I do not count catching a rat or a mouse in a trap as abusive. I call that self-preservation. Fortunately, we have an aging whitecat that dispatches mice with ease.
I’ve been thinking about the relationship between humans and animals since I saw those photos of Ukrainians crossing the border, toting their pets. Most of the photos I saw were of cats, though I did see one of a guy lugging a 90-pound German shepherd. Evidently, soldiers even take their cats into the battlefield. I’m sad to say if Americans were in that predicament, most would abandon their pets without a second thought. I think I can safely say that’s true, based on the number of animals abandoned in Cherokee County alone.
The relationship between New Yorkers and their rats is one of resigned acceptance. When we visited, the sanitation crews happened to be on strike, so there were a lot of overflowing bins everywhere. My husband and I are big mass transit advocates, so we took the subway. At one station, when the doors opened, there were several rats right on the platform, munching away. I kind of discreetly pointed at them and uttered a little squeak, mainly for my husband’s ears. A couple of nearby New Yorkers – one with admirable magenta hair – glanced at the rats, then me, then shook their heads in disgust. Not at the rats, but at the reaction of the dumb tourist.
Later, when we were walking through Central Park, Times Square, and other busy places, we noticed that no matter which direction we looked, at any given moment, we could see a leashed dog squatting and relieving itself, and the owner pulling out a plastic glove, snapping it on briskly, and the instant the dog was finished, the owner would be ready to scoop up the leavings, and pop it into a little container. There were containers on the sidewalks in some places, but if not, most of the owners carry their own plastic poop containers.
The scenarios are remarkably different from what one would observe in Oklahoma. A rat pilfering through garbage would be quickly dispatched by the nearest gun toter. As for the dog doo, most owners here leave it steaming on the sidewalk, or in the grass in a park, where some kid will step on it and track it onto the carpet in his mom’s SUV. I know of one case wherein the owner of a purported service dog left its feces on the floor of a local restaurant. Another customer told me it smelled so bad she couldn’t finish her burger. No one blamed the dog, which wasn’t even remotely trained for the function assigned to it.
Our aging whitecat has become a real nuisance in his dotage, but then again, so do most humans, and if we can’t euthanize a hateful, meddling, diaper-soiling in-law, we shouldn’t contemplate doing that to a cantankerous cat. The whitecat, aka Zeus, used to weigh 17 pounds, but now he’s like a scrawny old man who can’t cinch a belt tight enough to keep his pants up. For the past several years, he has begun to have separation anxiety, so when we return from a trip, we find brown eggs laid in front of the door or the TV, or behind the bar.
I had thought at first there would be some improvement. When we were gone to Southern California the week before last to take care of Chris' parents' house, Pam Moore dropped by daily to give the whitecat his meds and foods. She reported that he didn't poop once on the floor, and he even let her hold him and pet him – a major achievement, akin to winning a bass tournament or the U.S. presidency. He did puke once, but Pam admitted maybe she'd overdone it on the Greenies kitty treats. A day or two after we returned, however, the poop protest resumed.
It could be worse. Several years ago, when my father-in-law was still alive and we went out for a visit, I was sitting at the kitchen table talking to Pop, when his llasa apso ambled into the nearby living room, put his butt down, and dragged it across the nice Berber carpet, leaving a long brown streak. I pointed and said, "Oh, my god, look what Ben just did!" Pop waved his hand dismissively: "Oh, he does that all the time." It's amazing what elderly Italian widowers will tolerate after having reverted to their bachelor years.
A couple with whom Chris and I are close friends, Rex and Tammy Guinn, have an 8-pound Yorkie named Sassy and a 90-pound golden retriever service dog named Diesel. Sassy becomes – well, sassy – at times and leaves her own defiant gifts on the floor. They told us that one day, their Roomba took off through the house, vacuuming away, and picked up one of these gifts. Or at least, that was its intention. Instead, it crawled through the house, depositing vestiges of mutt manure throughout. They were mad, but nothing happened to Sassy except a light cussing.
Pets can be pests, but they can also be blessings. In fact, that's the case more often than not. The last remaining pooch in the home of Chris' dad was a chihuahua mix named Annie. She probably kept him going after he got his license taken away and could no longer drive to daily Mass. I know several little old ladies who had collections of cats before they passed. And almost every friend I have is owned by at least one beloved pet. TDP News Editor Grant Crawford, whom by now everyone knows is forsaking us for some rag in New Mexico, has granted at least temporary custody of Hopper, the labradoodle he shares with girlfriend Cassidy Henshaw. I suspect Grant will miss that mutt more than he admits.
One thing's for sure. A pet may soil the carpet, but it won't cause a human the kind of grief we suffer when a friend or family member throws us over for a politician like President Trump. The grief comes when the animal crosses the rainbow bridge. That's something Ukrainians understand very well.
