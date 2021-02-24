Yesterday, a neighbor told me she has a crocus blooming in her yard. Just like that – the sun shines, robins hop, and it’s legislative season in Oklahoma City!
I feel your pain. COVID, a national election, snowmageddon ‘21, and now the people we have elected to voice our concerns are hard at work trying to improve life here in Oklahoma. The number of bills filed is staggering. I don’t know how any one person can even read them all, let alone determine their value to Cherokee County and the city of Tahlequah. Our legislators certainly have a job.
Like most larger entities, municipalities have an organization that provides a condensed list of bills that may directly impact us. We get weekly updates. This week, it is 16 pages long, single spaced. Of course, there are lots of duplications, bills that are very similar, filed by different people. That helps. Some we’re watching and hope they may pass. include the following.
HB 1789 would allow us to join in a purchasing cooperative with other municipalities or government entities. Some purchases require quite a bit of bidding and administrative work, which translates to costs. If we can join together, share the administrative expense and reap the economies of scale related to buying a larger quantity, we would want the opportunity to do so.
HB 1876 would amend the Open Records Act and allow the home address, personal phone numbers, personal email addresses and Social Security numbers of public officials to be excluded from public disclosure. It’s hard enough to get good people to run for office or take a job serving the public. Local folks know where their politicians live and how to get in touch with them. Some East Coast individual who takes offense at something said over a Zoom meeting shouldn’t have an easy time showing up on my front porch.
An idea carried forward from last year in multiple bills would allow the creation of Public Safety Districts funded through ad valorem tax. This would give a community the opportunity to diversify a portion of their funding, since currently only sales taxes and fees are available to cover the expenses of a municipality. Our budget for law enforcement is currently 32 percent of our general fund. Technology and manpower costs continue to rise.
I understand there were more shell bills filed this season than any before. By definition, shell bills are empty. They suddenly come to life in the middle of session when a legislator drops language into them. These are the real surprises. No one knows what is coming until the last minute. Thank goodness there are organizational entities watching the legislative process for us daily. Daily and weekly updates keep us abreast – and we count on our representatives to keep us informed, too.
There are, of course, several bills we would happily watch die. Not everyone will support these three. Legislative season, a rite of spring.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
