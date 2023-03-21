COLUMN: Some politicians larger threat than bank failures

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank almost sent shockwaves through the banking industry, and more broadly, the financial sector.
The subsequent failure of Signature Bank threatened to turn the Silicon Valley Bank failure's oversized ripples into actual shockwaves, but it appears efforts by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Biden Administration to prevent the worst aspects of mass psychology from causing further economic damage have been successful. Although some danger still remains, it appears the potential for immediate and severe economic damage has been contained.
There is no guarantee the threat to other banks has passed. If you are a banker - whether a teller, a branch manager, or board member - you are likely to still be a bit worried. But that worry can be productive and has undoubtedly caused many banks to assess themselves, their policies, their investments, their liquidity, and other indicators to make sure they don't replicate the mistakes of Silicon Valley's and Signature's mistakes.
Unfortunately, some banks may discover they were already in the process of making those mistakes, but perhaps the recent failures of other institutions are adequately performing as the canary in the coal mine, allowing them to escape the same fate as SVB and signature.
It is very possible other banks, having made similar or analogous mistakes, will succumb to the same pressures as did the two high profile failures. Of course, that is never a good thing. However, a small number of additional failures does not portend large scale problems, and if they do occur, hopefully do not undermine confidence to the point that runs on banks exacerbate the problem or even become one all their own.
The current situation is almost certainly a result of the policies, both monetary and fiscal, pursued by the federal government over the past few years. That does not mean every decision, law, or change in interest rates was a mistake. The tax changes of 2018 were a mistake by almost any measure and are contributing to the current mess.
They will continue to create problems for the foreseeable future, hampering the nation's ability to recover from the hangover from the COVID-19 relief policies that were, for the most part, much more understandable, beneficial, and to a certain extent unavoidable. There were some smaller facets of the 2018 tax bill that weren't a massive boondoggle, and there were problems with the pandemic-era supports. But the 2018 bill was the equivalent of getting a nose job, while the pandemic-related stimulus policies roughly equate to undergoing emergency surgery after suffering a blunt force trauma.
Almost like clockwork, some of the bad faith actors that currently infect the public discourse couldn't wait to politicize the bank failures. Instead of criticizing Biden, Trump, the Federal Reserve, or others who have been in a position to affect the situation, they hopped on the mentally lazy treadmill of blaming the Silicon Valley Bank for being "too woke."
Whatever opinion someone may hold of "woke" issues or whatever their conception of being "woke" is, surely it is obvious the two issues are almost completely unrelated. It is sometimes difficult to know whether to pity officials who have such a lack of imagination they proclaim a bank to be "too woke to fail" or to pity all of us who have to continue to pretend those boringly uncreative officials are providing genuine leadership.
Either way, such proclamations are an insult to Americans' intelligence. In the end, politicians so desperate to score cheap political points are a larger threat to Americans' well-being as a few bank failures.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
