After asking for help from some former co-workers, I picked up some real gems about our former publisher, the late Brad Sugg. He was publisher for 17 years – the longest tenure of any publisher here. And since I'm 61 and am awaiting the arrival of a new publisher, I'm pretty sure no other individual will exceed this tenure while I'm still around.
Back then, we all got away with things we couldn't get away with now. And most of those things involved Brad. Betty (Smith) Ridge described him best: "I wasn't warned about Brad. I walked into the front door of a shabbier than expected building, wearing a nice outfit, ready to meet a nattily dressed, Chamber of Commerce type. Boy, was I wrong. As was frequently the case, Brad was on the phone and I waited in the front office a few minutes until a rumpled, gangly, furry apparition emerged, puffing on a cigarette, and directed me into his office. ... After discussing my experience briefly, he kept talking about some mysterious entity called Poindexter. 'You have to talk to Poindexter, but Poindexter's on deadline,' he said. I had no idea what a Poindexter was. When I left, I knew I had a job but had no idea what I was getting into. He had the look of an old hippie, the mind of a Wall Street trader."
The hippie appearance had many people fooled, because they didn't understand the shrewd mind behind the long hair and beard. I remember a Chamber banquet my husband and I attended with Brad and his wife, Debbie. There was a wine reception beforehand, and we were to understand that would be cut off when the banquet started. Brad absconded with a few boxes of wine, and shoved them under our table for later use. Then, there were several items up for bid as a fundraiser, and the four of us wound up with a limousine ride to Tulsa. We took it a few weekends later, and ate at Mondo's before returning, as the driver waited. People stared, unable to connect a limo with our motley quartet. On our ride back to Tahlequah on the turnpike, a car of young people pulled up beside us, rolled down their windows, and asked if we had someone autograph-worthy inside. We played right along and said we had a rock star with us, and Brad stuck his head out the window. They tried to pass a pad and paper between the vehicles, but it didn't quite work out.
He wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty. We had a bathroom by the darkroom that was painted a horrendous shade of pea-soup green, so we all called it the “Green Room.” I will admit I was guilty of posting graffiti in the form of a tiny cartoon face of Brad, in pencil – and it would do no good to deny it, anyway, as he recognized my handiwork. I also drew a sun, above which I scrawled, "Rays," whereas near Brad's image, I wrote, "No raise" – because he was too cheap to give them. But others used ink for their bathroom wall messages, or substances much worse than ink. One day I brought a pan of chocolate pecan brownies to work. Eddie got the bright idea to squish one of them into a distinctive shape, and place it on a low table-type structure in the Green Room, next to the toilet. Several people came and went, and made no mention of the object. Finally, one of the “girls up front” (as we’ve always called them) came out and announced indignantly, “Someone took a BM on that table back there!” Brad exclaimed, “Man, there are some sick f@#$ers working here,” and presumably cleaned it up – before he realized it was a brownie.
It was said by many in Tahlequah that Brad could make a buck out of anything, and they were right. He would admonish the ad staff – or any of us, because in those days, we all sold ads – to "pop 'em for a few more bucks!" or to "move in for the kill," or even "kick 'im while he's down!" Under certain conditions, business owners could be talked into bigger ads than they wanted. Brad could always sense when someone was "ready to be softened up." One afternoon, he returned to the office and said, "I just saw Nate Young at a dog-killin'." What had happened was, someone had run over a dog on College, near the Thompson House, and both he and Nate happened to be in the vicinity. Later, Brad learned who owned the dog and dropped by to express sympathy. He came away with a half-page ad.
He was quirky. As Stacy (Patrick) Pratt said: "I just remember when I was new and alone in editorial finishing obituaries when he burst in and went, 'What radio stations do you listen to? I only listen to the Commode (KMOD)!' I told him, and then he just vanished. I wondered if I had failed some kind of test. It turned out to be something involving advertising, but it was alarming at the time. He was always just bursting upon me with questions or statements apropos of nothing then disappearing."
And he used colorful language. One of Eddie Glenn's favorites was uttered on Halloween, when Brad dressed as a scarecrow: I'm up to my *ss in alligators, man!" One day, Dana Eversole made the mistake of asking him to speak to her class at NSU. As he was giving his presentation, Brad said something to the effect of, "Man, you gotta bust your g*dd*mn ass, but you can make some dough!" Dana, standing at the side of the room, waved and said, albeit in an amused tone, "You really aren't supposed to use that kind of language in here!" His response: "Oh, f**k! Sorry, man!" – and then realizing he'd made it worse: "Oh, sh*t! Oh, man! Sorry!"
Back in the mid-'90s, I was doing a newsletter for my parish, and my priest said he was going to drop by the office to confer with me about one of the stories. Brad came barreling into the newsroom, and in a loud hiss, said to all of us: "Hey, man, watch your language! There's a f**king priest in the building!" What he didn't realize was that Father Swett was already standing behind him, having taken the liberty of following him to the newsroom. The priest was laughing his head off, but silently, when Brad turned around and freaked out: "Oh, sh*t, man! Sorry, Father! Oh g*dd*mn!" He wasn't aware that Father Swett had something of a potty mouth himself.
I could say much more, but I'm out of space, and besides, I'm afraid I'll accidentally let slip a word without the proper redactions. So I'll leave it at, "Happy New Year, man!"
